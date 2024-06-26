I just tried the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 — and it should blow the Galaxy Z Flip 6 away

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 isn’t out yet, but it already looks like Samsung’s new foldable phone is in trouble. Motorola, which claims to own 75% of the flip phone market in the U.S., just upped the ante — again — with the new Motorola Razr Plus 2024 and Motorola Razr 2024.

For starters, the new Razr Plus (starting at $999) has a ginormous external display at 4 inches, up from 3.6 inches on the previous model. Even better, the entry-level Razr ($699) has a big 3.6-inch cover screen, which is a huge leap from the puny 1.6-inch panel on the last version.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is tipped to feature a smaller 3.9-inch cover display and a smaller 6.7-inch main screen. (The Razr’s main OLED display is 6.9 inches.)

(Image credit: Future)

Motorola has also added a ton of upgrades in terms of what you can do with this Razr's external screen. The panels have been redesigned to make full use of the extra real estate, whether you’re quickly checking the weather, changing Spotify tracks or glancing at a map. You can also pinch to see all your panels at once for easier navigation, and the cover display is always on so you don’t have to wake it up to see key info.

Samsung’s front panel software left something to be desired on the Galaxy Z Flip 5. In fact, you need to run a third-party app to get full-screen apps to appear. And we haven’t heard much about improvements in the new version, which is likely to debut at the next Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for July 10.

Befitting the target audience of fashion-conscious hipsters, you can personalize the cover display on the Razr Plus with your own screensaver. And you can create your own wallpaper with Motorola’s built-in AI tool.

Motorola knows how to design a foldable flip

(Image credit: Future)

Frankly speaking, the Razr’s design just feels more fun and funky than what Samsung is reportedly cooking. And it's fitting that this is the 20th anniversary of the original Motorola Razr. Motorola knows how to design a sleek flip phone.

While the Z Flip 6 will likely be all-glass like the Z Flip 5, Motorola is giving both the Razr Plus and regular Razr vegan leather backs that look and feel elegant and provide a good grip. I didn’t feel like this clamshell would slip out of my hand when I flipped it open.

Motorola even seems more on trend when it comes to colors, outfitting one of the Razr Plus models with the Pantone color of the year: Peach Fuzz. Personally I dig the new Spring Green color more — it’s super vibrant. The Z Flip 6 colors are reportedly Blue, Mint, Silver Shadow and Yellow. Meh.

AI with a purpose

(Image credit: Future)

So what about AI? You know Samsung is going to tout Galaxy AI with the Z Flip 6, bringing all or most of the features over from the Galaxy S24 series. But Motorola has some pretty compelling AI features on board with the 2024 Razr Plus and Razr.

You can leverage Google Gemini form the external display to find info quickly and do things like create a personalized workout routine. And the Photo Enhancement Engine built into these Razr phones improves the dynamic range of photos while providing finger details.

I especially like the Magic Canvas feature for creating your own images and wallpapers (though I wish it was a dedicated app), and there are specific Moto AI features coming like saying “Pay attention” before you head into a meeting to record the action and summarize it.

Some trade-offs

(Image credit: Future)

So what’s not to like? Motorola ditched the ultrawide lens on the Razr Plus for a 2x telephoto zoom. It’s nice having the bigger zoom option, but I think the company could have kept the ultrawide camera and achieved a 2x optical zoom-like telephoto via pixel binning.

My biggest gripe is the stingy software update promises. You get just three years of Android updates and four years of security updates, while Samsung is promising seven years of both software and security support with its latest phones.

Overall, though, I think Samsung could look like it’s phoning it in with the Z Flip 6 when people start comparing it with the Razr Plus and Razr. The company simply doesn’t have a low-cost option to compete in the $699 range (yet). I hope Samsung Unpacked has some surprises in store that could change my mind, but right now it’s not looking good for Samsung’s flip foldable.