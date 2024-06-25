The Motorola Razr Plus 2024 has arrived — here’s all the new AI features

There’s a strong argument that AI is the major selling point of any current smartphone in 2024, and if the excitement around both Apple Intelligence and the Samsung Galaxy S24 is anything to go by it's a valid statement. With that in mind, Motorola has just announced its next flip phone, the Motorola Razr Plus 2024.

While not an AI powerhouse like the iPhone 15 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S24, Motorola has revealed several AI features coming for the next generation of Razr phones. However, while some features are pretty impressive, several aren't available on release. These features include several commands that allow users to summarize conversations and capture live moments on their phone's screen.

However, the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 will be released with some great AI additions, including integration with Google’s Gemini Nano chatbot. Gemini on the Razr couldn’t be easier to use, all you have to do is hold down the power button and say “Hey Google.” Users can then ask questions, learn more about topics and even plan events. While it might not be quite as powerful as ChatGPT, it’s still a great feature.

On top of Gemini, the Razr Plus 2024 also comes with several AI-driven camera upgrades courtesy of the new photo enhancement engine that allows users to capture perfect photos and videos. These features include Action Shot, which uses AI to recognize the photo subject’s movement pre-capture and adjust the shutter speed accordingly.

Motorola has also included advanced long exposure, a feature that allows you to capture creative motion with a single tap, Adaptive stabilization and superzoom.

Outperformed by rivals

While these features are certainly nice to see, they are a bit barebones compared to other devices. For one thing, there’s no mention made of generative wallpapers, which we have seen some variation of in both Samsung and Apple phones. For instance, Apple Intelligence includes a connection to ChatGPT, the ability to generate images and emojis and several support options to help users get the most out of their phones. However, it is limited to only the most recent iPhones.

Motorola has added as many new features to its upcoming foldable as it can, and the AI features are impressive for a device running the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and at this price point. However, compared to some of the bigger names, it's left wanting. Check out our full review of the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 to get the whole story on whether this phone is right for you.

