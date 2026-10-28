AI is supposed to save you time - but these 3 signs mean it's actually slowing you down

Last year and this year have exposed me to the many ways AI tools can boost my productivity and help me get more done in as little time as possible.

Laying out the finer points of a lengthy document, building out a schedule for all types of routines and finding the best approach to my to-do list are just a few of the ways the likes of ChatGPT and Gemini have assisted me with my everyday tasks. But I have noticed instances where it's added more time to tasks that were meant to be a lot quicker to complete. One of them even happened to me, while I’ve observed some of them happening to other people in my life who utilize AI as a crucial part of their workflow.

Just by taking a look at the McKinsey Technology Trends Outlook 2026, you can see proof of AI being a hindrance to some professionals. A standout statistic from that report states that “Our research finds that in 30 percent of companies, productivity fell after teams began using agentic AI tools.”

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

With all that in mind, here are three signs that you or someone you know may be suffering from AI productivity drag.

1. You’re spending more time fixing the mistakes made by AI instead of doing the work yourself first

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

It’s easy to prompt AI tools to help you generate reports, emails and summaries in a matter of seconds.

But we all know chatbots have a bad habit of getting things wrong and outputting inaccurate and even repetitive information. Instead of actually spending all that extra time fixing all the errors AI may have included in the first draft of a report you told it to write up, that time could have been better served writing up that first draft yourself and asking AI for the best ways to improve it.

You’re adding more time to your tasks if you find yourself doing more editing and fact-checking for your AI tool instead of writing up whatever’s required of you and asking AI to find the best sources you need to back up your written claims.

Want more AI news? Sign up to the Tom's AI Guide weekly newsletter summing up all the biggest AI news you need to know. Plus, analysis from our AI editors and tips on how to use the latest AI tools! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Here’s a prompt worth keeping in your back pocket for a situation such as this one:

I want you to help me complete this task with as little rework as possible.

My task: [describe the task]

My requirements: [list the key requirements]

My source material: [paste relevant information or provide the text]

Before producing your answer:

1. Identify any missing information that could materially affect the result.

2. Follow my requirements exactly and prioritize accuracy over speed or creativity.

3. Do not invent facts, figures, quotes or sources. Flag anything you cannot verify.

4. Check your draft against every requirement before presenting it.

5. Give me a polished, ready-to-use result rather than a rough first draft.

If something is unclear, ask only the essential questions before proceeding. Otherwise, complete the task and briefly flag anything I should double-check.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

It’s easy to get caught up in the act of using a chatbot for a particular job.

You may find yourself using one to map out a business plan for you, relying on another one to critique it, a third to make appropriate changes to it and then coming back to the first one to ask if those changes are worth implementing or getting rid of altogether. Making so many switches between chatbots leads to a cycle where you add more time to your workflow by working with multiple AI tools instead of just settling on the one that works for the situation at hand. Context switching can definitely turn into a time sink before you know it.

For example, using Perplexity as your only AI tool for cited research and internet deep dives should cut out all of that context switching for that task.

The following prompt can aid you in getting the most out of a single chatbot:

Act as my single AI assistant for this task. Help me finish it without unnecessary tools, repeated prompts or endless comparisons.

My goal: [describe what you need to accomplish]

My deadline: [provide a deadline]

My available tools: [list the tools you already have]

Please:

1. Choose the simplest approach that is likely to produce a good result.

2. Complete as much of the task as you can in this conversation.

3. Make reasonable assumptions when the stakes are low, and state them briefly.

4. Ask follow-up questions only when the answer would materially change the result.

5. Do not recommend another AI tool unless it offers a specific, meaningful advantage for this task.

6. Before finishing, check whether the result meets my goal and tell me only what still needs attention.

Optimize for a useful finished result, not the number of tools used or the number of steps taken.

3. You’re letting AI manage and optimize your to-do list instead of actually completing what’s on it

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

It’s easy to come up with a to-do list and have AI organize it for you.

That process can result in AI generating an easy-to-follow schedule, a list of prioritized tasks worth following first and breaking up your goals into more manageable steps. But it’s equally easy to fall into the trap of constantly optimizing everything laid out by AI to break everything down into an even simpler game plan or workflow. Repeatedly using AI to reorganize and refine your to-do list can lead to a vicious cycle where you don’t actually go into action to complete your plans.

AI can help you do some proper planning, but you’ll need to actually implement those plans before you get stuck in the habit of analyzing and breaking them down into easier steps.

This prompt should go a long way toward setting up an actionable plan that doesn’t need all that extra optimizing and refining:

Act as my practical productivity coach. Your job is to help me make progress, not create the perfect productivity system.

Here is what I need to accomplish today:

[list your tasks]

My available time: [number of minutes or hours]

My most important deadline: [deadline]

My current biggest obstacle: [describe it, if applicable]

Please:

1. Identify the three most important tasks based on urgency, impact and my deadline.

2. Break the highest-priority task into small, concrete actions.

3. Tell me which action to take first, making it something I can begin in five minutes or less.

4. Create a realistic plan using my available time, including reasonable breaks where needed.

5. Keep the plan simple. Do not introduce new apps, elaborate systems or extra planning exercises.

6. If I ask to reorganize the plan again, first help me determine whether anything meaningful has changed.

End with one specific action I can take right now. Help me start rather than keep planning.

The takeaway

Using AI can deliver moments of productivity boosts, but it can also lead to situations where you're adding time to the tasks that you originally wanted to save time on.

Constantly fixing the errors spotted in AI-generated reports, switching between tools for a single job and endlessly optimizing your to-do list are three prominent signs that point to AI actually slowing you down instead of speeding up your work process.

A good rule to follow when using AI while working is this: give a chatbot a clearly defined job, set limits on how much time you spend refining its output and cut off the additional work you give it if it no longer saves you time.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow us on TikTok.