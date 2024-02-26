OnePlus Watch 2 review — redemption, and then some

The OnePlus Watch 2 is a great Android smartwatch for OnePlus smartphone users. With Wear OS apps, advanced fitness-tracking, and a competitive battery life, it keeps up with other flagship smartwatches in most respects.

I’ll be the first to tell you that the original OnePlus Watch wasn’t worth buying. Among a saturated market of excellent, Android-compatible smartwatches, OnePlus’s first attempt missed the mark. But the company returned to the drawing board and has delivered the OnePlus Watch 2 — a $299 device that’s virtually incomparable to its predecessor.

With the OnePlus Watch 2, the users of the company’s smartphones finally get the companion smartwatch they deserve. The combination of elegant design and durability rivals pricier alternatives. OnePlus has also integrated its RTOS (real-time operating system) with Wear OS 4, the software powering popular flagships like the Google Pixel Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch 6.

Loaded with a thorough suite of accurate health sensors, the OnePlus Watch 2 makes a strong pitch as a fitness tracker, too. In addition to sleep- and stress-tracking, the watch supports activity tracking for dozens of sports types. Plus there are perks for select sports modes such as running. The dual-frequency GPS makes sure your movement is monitored precisely all the while.

Though it lacks some modern smartwatch features like LTE support and fall detection, in most ways, it keeps up with the best smartwatches I’ve tested and is truly a fresh start in the story of the OnePlus Watch. You can read more about the reasons why in my full OnePlus Watch 2 review below.

OnePlus Watch 2 review: Cheat sheet

OnePlus Watch 2 review: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 OnePlus Watch 2 Price $299 / £299 Size 47mm x 46.6mm x 12.1mm Colors Radiant Steel, Black Steel Weight 1.73oz Processor Snapdragon W5 + Durability MIL-STD-810H, IP68, 5ATM Battery life Smart mode: Up to 100 hours; Power Saver mode: Up to 12 days Storage 32GB + 2GB Compatibility Android 8.0 or later Connectivity Dual-frequency (L1 + L5) GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

OnePlus Watch 2 review: Ups

Flagship-level design

(Image credit: Future)

Whereas the first OnePlus Watch lacked finesse, the OnePlus Watch 2 is a fashionable timepiece that’s just distinct enough from other smartwatches. Available in two finishes, Radiant Steel and Black Steel, the stainless steel chassis looks and feels flagship-tier. It features a digital crown and action button, both of which extend slightly from the chassis rather than sitting flush with the watch’s curve. While this kind of button placements look nice from a design perspective, I found it actually helps prevent accidental presses, too.

But don’t let the elegance fool you. The OnePlus Watch 2 is up for rugged activities with the same MIL-STD-810H durability rating found on many of the best Garmin watches for outdoor sports. It’s also IP68 water resistance rated and can withstand water pressure equivalent to 50 meters, so it’s safe for swimming. The display is even made of sapphire crystal, which is the same material used on the Garmin Epix Pro and Apple Watch Ultra watches that cost hundreds of dollars more.

Wear OS 4 software

Rather than double down on its own RTOS, OnePlus has adopted Google’s Wear OS software you’ll find on many of the best Android smartwatches. Though similar to the Samsung Galaxy Watch, the OnePlus Watch 2 has certain apps and functions that remain proprietary to the brand. The result is a hybrid Wear OS 4 + RTOS experience powered by a pair of adaptive chipsets.

That said, it’s the inclusion of Google apps that make the OnePlus a trusty companion. From my wrist, I used Google Calendar to check my meeting schedule, Google Maps to get transit directions to the meeting venue, and Google Pay for my subway fare. There are some other third-party apps available in the Google Play Store, though I found the ones that come on-board cater to the most common smartwatch needs.

Impressive fitness tracking

(Image credit: Future)

I’ve never really considered OnePlus a health company in the same way that I do Apple and Samsung, so I didn't have high expectations for the OnePlus Watch 2’s fitness tracking abilities. But it turns out the watch is loaded with support for dozens of sports types and an activity-tracking app that makes it easy to monitor your movement (including step count) on a daily basis. The sleep- and stress-tracking apps provide further wellness information that can be reviewed from either your wrist or in the companion OHealth app for Android.

I compared the heart rate sensor against Google Pixel Watch 2, which I’ve found to have one of the most accurate sensors available. The OnePlus Watch 2’s readings were closely aligned. Though I prefer Google’s resulting fitness metrics via Fitbit, OnePlus’ watch also has some advanced insights for select sports like running. Think: Vertical amplitude, ground contact time, stride length, cadence, pace and VO2 max.

Great battery life and fast charging

OnePlus claims its second-generation smartwatch can last up to two weeks in power saver mode and up to 100 hours in normal ‘smart’ mode. Calling on the GPS a few times per day for using Google Maps for navigation or tracking workouts, I found I needed to recharge just shy of 3 days, which is still considerably longer stamina than most flagship smartwatches. The Galaxy Watch 6 and Google Pixel Watch 2 need to be charged almost daily.

(Image credit: Future)

When it comes to charging, the watch can juice up in 10 minutes for a day's worth of battery, while just one hour of charging delivers a full battery. The proprietary charging base comes with a USB-C cable and OnePlus charging brick. While you'll want to use that charging brick for fast charging, you could use a USB-C cable with the base, meaning you can theoretically travel with fewer cables. Most smartwatches have a charger integrated with a cable, so this is a unique advantage of the OnePlus Watch 2.

OnePlus Watch 2 review: Downs

No fall detection

While it's true the OnePlus Watch 2 is a major upgrade over the original OnePlus Watch, it's missing a few features that are standard on flagship smartwatches. A major one, in my opinion, is fall detection. Fall detection is a safety feature that will automatically alert authorities and emergency contacts when you're unresponsive after taking a hard fall, as detected by a smartwatch's accelerometer.

There's been multiple reported instances of fall detection saving lives in all sorts of scenarios, though most involve biking and hiking. For a watch that's somewhat advertised for outdoor sports, not having fall detection seems like a miss. Hopefully this is a feature that could come in a later software update.

(Image credit: Future)

No option for LTE

Another common smartwatch feature is LTE connectivity, or the option to add an independent cellular line to the wearable (for an added fee, of course.) This lets you leave your phone behind but still answer text messages, use mobile payments, search directions and more.

For the Apple Watch, Galaxy Watch, and Pixel Watch, LTE-supporting models are a popular choice for customers. It lets you make the absolute most out of your smartwatch experience. It's not necessarily a deal-breaker, but I think it'd would make a much stronger case for the OnePlus Watch 2 earning a spot in the same tier as those flagship competitors.

OnePlus Watch 2 review: Verdict

Despite lacking a few features, the OnePlus Watch 2 is ready for the big league. It fixed everything that was wrong with the original OnePlus Watch and then some, taking a cue from how OnePlus smartphones have raised the bar in recent years.

On that note, the OnePlus Watch 2 is truly ideal for OnePlus smartphone users. Although it's technically compatible with any Android phone, it'll work the best with an in-brand handset. The same is true all flagship watches, though. Unless you're looking a third-party smartwatch brand, Samsung phone users should get a Galaxy Watch, Pixel phone users a Pixel Watch, and so on.

At least now, OnePlus phone users have a great watch to call their own.