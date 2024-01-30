This foldable 3-in-1 MagSafe wireless charger is my new favorite travel gadget — and it’s 33% off

I’m always in search of the perfect wireless charger. There are three things that I look at the most: their portability, how many gadgets they can charge simultaneously and price. Interestingly enough, the InfinaCore T3 fits the bill with its ability to charge three of my Apple devices simultaneously. Best of all, it’s on sale for under $40.

For a limited time, Amazon has the InfinaCore T3 3-in-1 MagSafe wireless charger at 33% off its normal price. Usually it sells for $59, but thanks to an instant discount and clippable 20% off coupon, it’s down to its lowest price ever at under $40.

I love its foldable design, which lets me carry around the InfinaCore T3 everywhere I go without adding a lot of weight or baggage. It’s compact enough to fit snugly in my jacket pocket or backpack — and unfurls to let me charge my iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 8 and AirPods Pro 2. I can’t stress enough about its utility because it saves me the hassle of dealing with messy wires and extra power adapters.

While it’s technically made with the iPhone in mind with its MagSafe connection, I’m still able to charge any phone with wireless charging support at the maximum speed of 15W. Sure, there are some phones that have faster wireless charging speeds, but this is more than sufficient when I just want to leave my phone charging for a period of time.

(Image credit: Future)

Likewise, the dedicated charging pad for the AirPods also works for other wireless earbuds that have wireless charging cases — like my OnePlus Buds Pro 2 or Google Pixel Buds Pro. However, I can only charge the Apple Watch with the InfinaCore T3.

Not only can I lay the InfinaCore T3 3-in-1 wireless charging pad flat across my desk, it can actually be folded in such a way that it stands upright on its own. This converts the InfinaCore T3 into a handy stand that lets me better access StandBy Mode with iOS 17. So, in addition to just charging my iPhone, it can also act as a smart home hub and digital picture frame while it sits near my desk.

I can go on and on about how the InfinaCore T3 is one of my favorite travel accessories, but it’s made better by the fact it’s pretty affordable. As much as I adore Anker’s various 3-in-1 MagSafe chargers, they often exceed $100 — like its new MagGo line of chargers. This is a fraction of the cost, while still offering the same functionality.