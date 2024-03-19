Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 could launch earlier than expected — here’s what we know

We may be seeing the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 surprisingly soon. Reports claim that Samsung will start putting the phones together in the next couple of months.

Parts for the new foldables are scheduled to be built two or three weeks earlier according to The Elec (via Revegnus), citing industry sources. The Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6's components are apparently due to enter production at the beginning of May rather than the end of May like the parts for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 were.

It therefore stands to reason that if Samsung brought forward the production dates, the launch date would also be earlier. That would probably mean the new foldables will arrive in July, rather than August as previous Z Fold/Flip models have.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

That would also match how the Galaxy S24 series also debuted earlier than normal, making its first appearance in January this year, rather than February. The Elec speculates that Samsung is trying to capitalize on the success of the Galaxy S24 series by getting out its remaining 2024 flagship phones similarly quickly.

We've also previously heard rumors that Samsung may want to launch the phones ahead of the Paris Olympics in August. Since Samsung is a major sponsor of the event, launching early means the games could be used as a platform to promote the new foldables.

The Elec also repeats the claim that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will offer a thinner design than the outgoing Galaxy Z Fold 5. The thinness of a foldable has proven an important point of pride for rival foldables like the Google Pixel Fold or the OnePlus Open, so Samsung no doubt wants to show it can compete with, if not beat, its competitors.

There's a near-certain chance that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 will debut this summer, whether that ends up being August as usual or a surprise early launch. Keep an eye on the hubs linked above if you want the latest rumors and news as we get them, and our best foldable phones guide if you want to buy a foldable right now, or are interested in seeing if the new Samsung devices get a spot on it once they launch.

