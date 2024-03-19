Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 could launch earlier than expected — here’s what we know

News
By Richard Priday
published

Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 launch date could come soon as parts enter production early

Galaxy Z Fold 6 render
(Image credit: Smartprix)

We may be seeing the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 surprisingly soon. Reports claim that Samsung will start putting the phones together in the next couple of months.

Parts for the new foldables are scheduled to be built two or three weeks earlier according to The Elec (via Revegnus), citing industry sources. The Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6's components are apparently due to enter production at the beginning of May rather than the end of May like the parts for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 were.

It therefore stands to reason that if Samsung brought forward the production dates, the launch date would also be earlier. That would probably mean the new foldables will arrive in July, rather than August as previous Z Fold/Flip models have.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 5

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

That would also match how the Galaxy S24 series also debuted earlier than normal, making its first appearance in January this year, rather than February. The Elec speculates that Samsung is trying to capitalize on the success of the Galaxy S24 series by getting out its remaining 2024 flagship phones similarly quickly.

We've also previously heard rumors that Samsung may want to launch the phones ahead of the Paris Olympics in August. Since Samsung is a major sponsor of the event, launching early means the games could be used as a platform to promote the new foldables.

The Elec also repeats the claim that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will offer a thinner design than the outgoing Galaxy Z Fold 5. The thinness of a foldable has proven an important point of pride for rival foldables like the Google Pixel Fold or the OnePlus Open, so Samsung no doubt wants to show it can compete with, if not beat, its competitors.

There's a near-certain chance that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 will debut this summer, whether that ends up being August as usual or a surprise early launch. Keep an eye on the hubs linked above if you want the latest rumors and news as we get them, and our best foldable phones guide if you want to buy a foldable right now, or are interested in seeing if the new Samsung devices get a spot on it once they launch.

More from Tom's Guide

Phone
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Brand
Arrow
Network
Arrow
Mint Mobile US
Twigby US
Ultra Mobile US
US Mobile US
Monthly Cost
Arrow
Any Monthly Cost
Upfront Cost
Arrow
Any Upfront Cost
Data
Arrow
Any Data
Storage Size
Arrow
powered by
Toms Guide
in association with WhistleOut
Plans
Unlocked
Showing 10 of 383 deals
Filters
Arrow
Google Pixel 8 Pro
(Installments 128GB)
Pixel 8 Pro 128GB
5GBdata
Icon
Data:
(reduced speeds after monthly data allotment is used to continue unlimited)
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
Calls to MX & CA included
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
Messaging to MX & CA included
Mint Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at Mint Mobile
Get $50 off this p...
Learn More
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G 256GB
3GBdata
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
to the U.S., MX, CA and 90+ destinations
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
Domestic and Global Text
Ultra Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at Ultra Mobile
Get 10% off any 6-...
Learn More
Google Pixel 7a
(Installments)
Pixel 7a 128GB
5GBdata
Icon
Data:
(reduced speeds after monthly data allotment is used to continue unlimited)
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
Calls to MX & CA included
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
Messaging to MX & CA included
Mint Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at Mint Mobile
Get $50 off this p...
Learn More
Google Pixel 8
Pixel 8 128GB
2GBdata
Icon
Data:
Shared Additional Data at $2 per 1GB
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
International calls from the US
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
International text from the US
US Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at US Mobile
Get 30 Days FREE T...
Learn More
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Pixel 8 Pro 128GB
2GBdata
Icon
Data:
Shared Additional Data at $2 per 1GB
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
International calls from the US
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
International text from the US
US Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at US Mobile
Get 30 Days FREE T...
Learn More
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G 256GB
2GBdata
Icon
Data:
Shared Additional Data at $2 per 1GB
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
International calls from the US
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
International text from the US
US Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at US Mobile
Get 30 Days FREE T...
Learn More
Google Pixel 7a