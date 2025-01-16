iPhone SE 4 dummy photos just leaked — and the design is a big departure

A recent leak has shown off the apparent dummy units for the upcoming iPhone SE 4, giving us a clear look at what the phone could look like.

While the iPhone 17 is receiving much attention, many Apple fans are waiting for more news on Apple's next foray into the affordable smartphone market. We have heard a lot about the iPhone SE 4, including the possibility of a name change to the iPhone 16E. However, a recent post on X might have given us our first real look at what the phone will look like.

First look at the iPhone SE 4 Dummy pic.twitter.com/qL0COgmPPAJanuary 16, 2025

The post in question comes from user @SonnyDickson, who shows off the apparent dummy unit from the back and sides in a post on X. At first glance, the design appears reminiscent of the iPhone 14. However, the dummy unit only has a single rear camera, which a leaked specs list indicates is a 48MP lens. However, the camera area does not appear to be raised and sits flat on the back of the phone. We can also partially see the front of the phone, including the apparent 12MP front camera.

(Image credit: @SonnyDickson on X)

The images also show off the side of the device, including the SIM tray on the side of the phone. There are also two volume buttons and a mute switch rather than the Action button seen in newer models. The images also seem to make it clear that the iPhone SE 4 will not have a home button, meaning the device will more than likely ditch touch ID.

The dummy units appear to confirm a lot of what we have heard before regarding the iPhone SE 4. We also have a pretty good idea of what specs the phone will have, however, the big question has to do with Apple Intelligence. There has been some indication that the iPhone SE 4 will include Apple Intelligence, meaning we could expect up to 8GB of RAM and the A17 Pro chip. However, that has yet to be confirmed at this point.

The iPhone SE 4 has a lot of promise, but it all depends on the cost of the device. The latest rumor we have heard about the device indicates it will still cost less than $500, meaning it could sit comfortably in our best cheap phones list.

More from Tom's Guide