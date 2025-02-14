I asked ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, and DeepSeek to predict what Apple is announcing Feb. 19 — here's what to expect

Apple CEO, Tim Cook, just dropped a suspenseful tweet on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "Get ready to meet the newest member of the family. Wednesday, February 19. #AppleLaunch." This announcement coincides with Apple's tradition of unveiling new products with a sense of mystery, building anticipation among consumers and tech enthusiasts alike.

The accompanying image features a redesigned Apple logo, which might indicate a significant branding update or a special edition product. Could it be the widely anticipated unveiling of the fourth-generation iPhone SE? We won’t know exactly until February 19th, which feels just too far away.

While every tech expert has their opinion, I decided to lean on a few of my favorite chatbots to see if they could help read into the text. Here’s what happened when I asked these AI agents what they think will be launching next week.

Get ready to meet the newest member of the family.Wednesday, February 19. #AppleLaunch pic.twitter.com/0ML0NfMeduFebruary 13, 2025

ChatGPT

(Image credit: Future)

ChatGPT suggested that, based on Tim Cook’s tweet, Apple will unveil the next-gen iPhone SE. The chatbot supported its response by saying the launch aligns with reports suggesting the new iPhone SE has a significantly different design, which includes a larger display, absence of a home button, and the incorporation of the A18 chip, known for supporting Apple Intelligence.

ChatGPT also mentioned that the redesigned device will include an Action button and single rear camera. It also mentioned that although the iPhone SE is the most anticipated and highly speculated product, the tweet could be referring to an updated MacBook Air or a new iPad, or perhaps even a smart home device.

Google Gemini

(Image credit: Future)

Gemini also suggested that the most likely candidate for this launch is the next-gen iPhone SE 4, stating that it is a budget-friendly option. Like ChatGPT, it also referenced the possibility of a new iPad such as a new iPad mini or entry-level iPad.

But Gemini also offered some ideas that ChatGPT didn’t include such as the launch of a new Apple Watch SE, new AirPods or AirPods Max, or perhaps something else entirely. Gemini mentioned that the company is rumored to be working on a variety of new products, so perhaps the launch will highlight a mixed reality headset or even an electric car.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

DeepSeek

(Image credit: Future)

DeepSeek similarly mentioned the potential for a new iPhone SE, stating that it has not been updated since “2022157.” It brought up Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman stating that he consistently reports that an iPhone SE is “imminent.” After explaining some of the features that the iPhone SE may have, DeepSeek also suggested other launch possibilities including AirTag 2, which could feature improvements like longer range and better integration with Apple Vision Pro47.

It also suggested a new HomePod, or the M4 MacBook Air. DeepSeek highlighted that the phrasing of "newest member of the family" suggests a focus on one product, making the iPhone SE 4 the most probable reveal. Unlike the other chatbots, DeepSeek mentioned how the announcement would be made including a possible press release or a YouTube video rather than a full-fledged event that Apple is known to do.

Perplexity

(Image credit: Future)

Perplexity had the shortest answer of all the chatbots but also referred to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, stating that the reliable Apple insider has previously reported that the iPhone SE will be announced mid-February. This response gives me the most reassurance that it probably will be the iPhone SE, but like the other chatbots, Perplexity had some other ideas.

It suggested that Apple might drop a new HomePod device, a MacBook Air with M4 chip or a second-gen AirTag2. It also contemplated a new iPad4 might be next but stated that “the consensus among industry experts leans heavily towards the iPhone SE 4.”

Conclusion

(Image credit: Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Ultimately, we will have to wait until Wednesday, February 19, 2025 to find out what Apple is planning to launch.

However, based on the information that is currently available and these chatbot responses, I've come to the conclusion that it's most likely that the company will be launching a new iPhone SE.