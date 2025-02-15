iPhone SE 4 vs iPhone 16: Everything you need to know

It could be only a matter of days until the iPhone SE 4 arrives, and if it does it's going to prompt a big question for iPhone buyers. Do you go for Apple's new cheap iPhone, or the iPhone 16, the cheapest of its flagship line-up?

We're already familiar with the iPhone 16. It launched back in September, adding a new design and colors, a much-improved A18 chip and boosts to its cameras. And with the Apple Intelligence features, it's a strong pick for those looking for a flagship on a budget.

There have been plenty of iPhone SE 4 rumors (or it could be called the iPhone 16E), and by the sound of it it's going to be a tuned-up iPhone 14, using new internal hardware to give it the power it needs to keep up with more recent phones, and a more modern-looking exterior that finally ditches the aging iPhone 8-based body that the last iPhone SE 2022 used.

Ahead of Apple's February 19 launch event, we're comparing the iPhone SE 4 vs iPhone 16 to see which one will be the better phone for which kinds of users. We might see big changes come to our best iPhones list, and perhaps our best cheap phones roundup if the price is right.

iPhone SE 4 vs iPhone 16: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally iPhone SE 4 specs (rumored) vs iPhone SE 3 (2022) Row 0 - Cell 0 iPhone SE 4 (rumored) iPhone 16 Price $499/$549 $799 Display 6.1-inch OLED 6.1-inch OLED Refresh rate 60Hz 60Hz Rear cameras 48MP main 48MP main, 12MP ultrawide Front camera 12MP 12MP Processor A18 A18 RAM 8GB 8GB Storage 128GB 128/256/512GB Battery size 3,279mAh 3,561 mAh

iPhone SE 4 vs iPhone 16: Rumored availability and price

If the iPhone SE 4 does launch at Apple's next launch, slated for Wednesday February 19th, then we'd expect it to go up for pre-orders the following Friday (February 21st), and on sale the Friday after that (Feb. 28th).

The fact that some retailers have already prepped (and accidentally published) store pages for the new iPhone suggests they think it will be up for purchase soon. The iPhone 16 went on sale in September for $799 and the price remains the same, although there are plenty of iPhone 16 deals available.

The current iPhone SE 2022 starts at $430, which is almost half of the price of the basic $800 iPhone 16. But we're bracing for the iPhone SE 4 to cost a bit more, perhaps $500 to match its main rival, the Google Pixel 8a.

For comparison, the older iPhone 14 that's still for sale costs $599.

iPhone SE 4 vs iPhone 16: Design and display

Thanks to a full specs leak and several rounds of leaked dummy models for the iPhone SE 4, we have a good idea of what it's bringing to the table. Chief among those is a contemporary flat-sided, all-screen design, using the iPhone 14 as a template.

So prepare to say goodbye to big bezels and the Home button, and hello to Face ID. We probably won't see newer iPhone features like the Action Button or Camera Control though, two things the iPhone 16 has.

Both the iPhone SE 4 and iPhone 16 should share a 6.1-inch OLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, since Apple still keeps 120Hz displays exclusive to its Pro iPhones. The display on the SE 4 should keep the iPhone 14's Face ID notch, rather than use a Dynamic Island like the iPhone 16.

Since the iPhone 14 also came with an iPhone 14 Plus model, one source thinks an iPhone SE 4 Plus could be offered this time around. This would be an interesting option that would help Apple compete with larger budget phones like the OnePlus 13R. But I'm not putting my money on this.

iPhone SE 4 vs iPhone 16: Cameras

The iPhone 16's 48MP main and 12MP ultrawide cameras produce impressive photos, as does its 12MP front camera when it's time for selfies. The iPhone SE 4 is tipped to get a 48MP main rear camera only, an improvement from the 12MP rear camera of the iPhone SE 2022 but a whole camera down from the iPhone 16.

We're expecting the iPhone SE 4 to use the same 12MP front camera as other recent iPhones, a nice resolution boost from the 7MP of the iPhone SE 2022.

Our big hope is that Apple adds some of its software-based features from its premium iPhones to the iPhone SE 4, like night mode, Cinematic mode video and Photographic Styles.

iPhone SE 4 vs iPhone 16: Performance

The power of the iPhone SE 4 should be comparable to the iPhone 16 since it's rumored to use the same chip and RAM: an A18 paired with 8GB RAM.

Compared to the A15 silicon and 4GB RAM in the iPhone SE 2022, that should be a big performance increase for the new SE model.

Storage options for the iPhone 16 vary from 128GB to 512GB. The SE could come with 64GB like the current model does, but it's probably more likely that Apple will offer 128GB as default for this model. Perhaps Apple will offer a 256GB edition as an option for heavier users.

One subtle upgrade to the iPhone SE 4 that no other current iPhone would be able to boast is an Apple-made 5G modem, starting a three-year process of installing these modems into all of Apple's cellular-enabled devices.

It's a change that hopefully won't be noticeable (or if it is, only in a positive way), but is significant for Apple's ongoing phone development.

iPhone SE 4 vs iPhone 16: Battery and charging

The iPhone SE 4 should be getting a much larger battery than before, going from 2,018 mAh to 3,279 mAh of capacity. The iPhone 16's 3,561 mAh battery will still be larger though, so it will likely offer superior battery life overall.

We could see the iPhone SE 4 power up via USB-C charging like the iPhone 16. That would be a big switch from the original Lightning port-sporting iPhone 14, but one that fits in with recent legislation mandating the use of USB-C.

We'd expect the iPhone SE 4 to support 20W wired charging and 15W MagSafe wireless charging like the iPhone 14, since it's sharing so many other specs. Apple could offer it an extra upgrade by enabling 25W MagSafe 2 support, but perhaps it'll keep that for the iPhone 16 series exclusively.

iPhone SE 4 vs iPhone 16: Software and Apple Intelligence

iOS 18 comes pre-installed on the iPhone 16, and we'd expect the iPhone SE 4 to be the same. Both phones should get the same software support window too, which for iPhones normally means five generations of full updates.

The iPhone SE 4 should support Apple Intelligence. These AI features have been a major selling point for the iPhone 16, but it sounds like the iPhone SE 4 will get these features too.

Having a much cheaper entry point for Apple's latest AI tools — such as Writing Tools, Photo Cleanup and Genmoji — could make it a very compelling mid-range phone.

iPhone SE 4 vs iPhone 16: Outlook

In fitting style with its lower price, iPhone SE 4 may not offer everything that the iPhone 16 does, like an ultrawide camera, Camera Control and larger storage options. But what is important is how much it looks set to share with its more expensive sibling.

The possibility of the iPhone SE 4 using the same display, chip, software and AI features and overall look as a phone almost twice as expensive could spell doom for the iPhone 16. A lot of users who like iPhones but couldn't care less about having up-to-date features may find their next phone in the iPhone SE 4.

It could be an ideal phone for users who have held off of upgrading for a long time, even for those who currently use Androids for their better value.

We look forward to reviewing the iPhone SE 4 whenever it arrives. But perhaps the match-up to watch will be the SE 4 against the iPhone 16, to see which provides the best and most comprehensive entry into the Apple universe in 2025.