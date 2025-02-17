iPhone SE 4 live updates — last-minute rumors and all the big news as it happens

It’s been five months since its last iPhone announcement, but Apple’s first major launch for 2025 is happening this Wednesday, February 19 — where we expect to get our first official look at the iPhone SE 4. That’s why you’ll want to pay attention to all of the information we have to share in our iPhone SE 4 liveblog, which contains everything we know about Apple’s upcoming fourth generation ‘budget’ iPhone.

This announcement comes earlier than previous years when the iPhone SE 2022 and iPhone SE 2020 were unveiled in March and April respectively. There’s obviously strategy behind Apple’s plan, given that it’s been five months since the iPhone 16 release and we’re still a long way from another iPhone event later this fall.

By having an announcement this Wednesday for a possible iPhone SE 4 reveal, it would give Apple extra room to space out its product releases. And given how there’s been fierce competition around the best cheap phones, an iPhone SE 4 would certainly reignite Apple’s position considering that it’s been almost 3 years since the last one.

But there could be more that Apple could quietly announce, as whispers around a new HomePod and AirTag have circulated since Tim Cook’s announcement on X. Here’s everything we know so far.

