iPhone SE 4 live updates — last-minute rumors and all the big news as it happens

Apple February launch live — iPhone SE 4, Apple Intelligence, AirTag 2, HomePod and more
It’s been five months since its last iPhone announcement, but Apple’s first major launch for 2025 is happening this Wednesday, February 19 — where we expect to get our first official look at the iPhone SE 4. That’s why you’ll want to pay attention to all of the information we have to share in our iPhone SE 4 liveblog, which contains everything we know about Apple’s upcoming fourth generation ‘budget’ iPhone.
This announcement comes earlier than previous years when the iPhone SE 2022 and iPhone SE 2020 were unveiled in March and April respectively. There’s obviously strategy behind Apple’s plan, given that it’s been five months since the iPhone 16 release and we’re still a long way from another iPhone event later this fall.
By having an announcement this Wednesday for a possible iPhone SE 4 reveal, it would give Apple extra room to space out its product releases. And given how there’s been fierce competition around the best cheap phones, an iPhone SE 4 would certainly reignite Apple’s position considering that it’s been almost 3 years since the last one.
But there could be more that Apple could quietly announce, as whispers around a new HomePod and AirTag have circulated since Tim Cook’s announcement on X. Here’s everything we know so far.
I'm the senior editor for mobile at Tom's Guide, where I've been working since 2023. I've been covering mobile tech for 16 years in total and have a thing for budget phones, like the iPhone SE. I've used all three prior models and always tell people that the best phones don't necessarily have to be overpriced models.
This could be a dealbreaker for the iPhone SE 4
In the three years since Apple released the iPhone SE 2022, there's no denying that there's going to be a fair amount of upgrades in store for the iPhone SE 4. Yet, there's could be one dealbreaker that could lead some to not buy it.
A Chinese retailer accidentally listed the phone in question, with a clear indication that it would be sporting 8GB of RAM and 64GB storage. Both are pitiful by today's standards, with the 8GB of RAM being the bare minimum to run Apple Intelligence features, but the 64GB of storage would be laughable for a phone that's likely to be $499.
Retailer accidentally posts new iPhone listing
More confirmation about a potential iPhone SE 4 release comes from an accidental listing from French retailer Boulanger. While the placeholder doesn't explicitly mention the iPhone SE 4, it does translate to "Smartphone Apple new smartphone coming soon iPhone."
Another tidbit from the accidental listing includes the price, which at €9,999.05 (~$10,395) appears to be yet just another placeholder until it's confirmed. We expect the actual cost to be around $499, which would be an increase of $70 over the last iPhone SE 2022.
Biggest rumored iPhone SE 4 upgrades make for a satisfying return
Speaking of iPhone SE 4 rumors, there's a lot for Apple to change since the iPhone SE 2022's release three years ago. Apple's going to need to make a lot of big changes if the iPhone SE 4 has a chance at beating some of our favorite best cheap phones.
We detail all the big upgrades that could come to the iPhone SE 4, like a new Apple A18 chip, improved camera, OLED screen, and much more. Based on all the leaks and rumors, it should adopt the iPhone 14's design.
iPhone SE 4 could set a sales record
Even before it's announced, there's optimism about the fourth generation iPhone SE model as analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple could ship 10 million units in the first half of 2025. he goes on to say that it could be "performing slightly better than previous SE models."
This record breaking mark isn't a surprise given how it's been years since the last model, with a span of three years. Paired with a much lower cost than the cheapest iPhone 16, consumers might be attracted to pick up the iPhone SE 4.
Of course, there are going to be tradeoffs going with a cheaper model, but it'll be interesting to see what Apple Intelligence features that the company decides to roll out to it.
Next Apple announcement slated for February 19
Tim Cook shared the date for the next Apple event, February 19, with what appears to be a video of the Apple logo shimmering within a bubble. It's hard to infer what this imagery could hint at, but Cook's message does say that we should be ready to "meet the newest member of the family."
So far, an iPhone SE 4 announcement is the leading candidate given how there have been a lot of rumors and leaks around it in the last several weeks. Given how the last one came out in 2022, the model is long overdue for an upgrade given how the iPhone SE 2022 has become laughably dated amongst the best cheap phones conversation.
In the last year alone, we've seen strong challengers from the Pixel 8a, Nothing Phone 2a, and OnePlus 12R, which all put to shame the iPhone SE 2022.
iPhone 4 SE just tipped for name change right before launch
