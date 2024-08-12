iPhone SE 4 just tipped for 2025 release with biggest upgrades in years

The iPhone SE is getting more intelligent

render of iPhone SE 4
(Image credit: 4RMD / YouTube)

iPhone fans looking for a new, cheaper, iPhone could be in luck as there are indications the fourth generation iPhone SE could release in early 2025. 

In his recent Power On newsletter, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman stated that Apple plans to release the iPhone SE 4 as early as the beginning of 2025, the first new model since the iPhone SE 3 released in 2022. According to Gurman, the new model will resemble the iPhone 14, however, it will include a crisper OLED display that stretches across the full device. While we don't know how much it will cost, if Apple can keep it below $500 the iPhone SE 4 could be one of the best cheap phones on the market.

Gurman also goes on to state that the iPhone SE (2025) will more than likely have some form of Apple Intelligence included. This would be a big selling point considering the majority of iPhones can't run Apple's new AI. This would suggest that the iPhone SE 4 would have at least 8Gb of RAM and the same A17 chip we saw in the iPhone 15.  

Apple Intelligence logo on iPhone

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There are currently plenty of rumors circulating about how iPhone SE 4 will improve upon the iPhone SE 3. For instance, there are indications the new version will come with a 48 MP main camera, which would be a considerable upgrade over the SE 3's 12 MP one. We've also heard the iPhone SE 4 will swap to a USB-C port over the Lightning connector, and could feature the same solid-state Action button as the iPhone 15 Pro

Meanwhile, Apple Intelligence promises several upgrades to any phone that can run it. For instance, it features a vastly improved Siri that can maintain a conversation and even comprehend what is on your screen. Apple Intelligence also brings a wealth of new image-generation options, including the ability to create our very own emojis with Genmoji. However, Apple will likely start to charge a subscription cost for some of the AI features, perhaps as part of a new Apple One subscription.

Affordable smartphones make up a crucial part of the mobile phone market. Their purpose is to offer some of the best features at the cost of others. The idea that the iPhone SE 4 will offer even some AI features is great, but Apple needs to make sure it doesn't come with a hefty price increase

For more information about the other new releases coming for Apple check out our breakdown of Apple's WWDC 2024 presentation which details everything that was announced for the next year. 

