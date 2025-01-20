iPhone SE 4 tipped for Apple Intelligence and sub-$500 price — this is big

A new report has seemingly confirmed that the iPhone SE 4 will feature Apple Intelligence.

There have been statements and rumors both for and against the possiblity, but a new report from Bloomberg seemingly confirms that the phone will have access to Apple's AI.

In the report, Mark Gurman states that the iPhone SE 4, (possibly actually named the iPhone 16 E), will be the first device of its kind to support Apple Intelligence tools. This would mean that the phone has access to features like Writing Tools, the improved Siri with ChatGPT integration, image generation and more. It would also mean that the iPhone SE 4 would come with one Apple's newer smartphone chips, likely the A17 Pro from the iPhone 15 Pro, and at least 8GB of RAM.

(Image credit: @SonnyDickson on X)

It also seems that Apple is planning a full clearout of the existing iPhone SE, as the same report claims that Apple is running out of iPhone SE (2022) stock. Although it is still possible to order a current iPhone SE in the US for $429, there seem to be no plans to produce more. This would likely indicate that the official announcement for the iPhone SE 4 is on the horizon, with a March announcement appearing to be the most likely.

Aside from the possibility of Apple Intelligence, we also recently saw two leaked dummy units for the device. If these are accurate then it seems that the iPhone SE 4 will most resemble the iPhone 14, including missing out on an Action button. However, one of the most important questions is how much the phone will cost, and a recent leak has given us our best idea so far. According to recent leaks, the iPhone SE 4 will remain under $500, which is cheap for an iPhone but still more than the prior model.

The iPhone SE 4 will arguably be one of the most interesting Apple releases we've had in a while. However, as with any rumor, we can't take anything as a definite fact until the official announcement. However, if even half the rumors are true, then I do not doubt that the iPhone SE 4 will find a top place in our best cheap phones list.

Article sources Got an iOS or Android tip to share? I want to hear from you! You can email me directly at josh.render@futurenet.com. Let's talk.

More from Tom's Guide