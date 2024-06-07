How to watch Apple WWDC 2024 live stream: iOS 18, Siri 2.0 and more

Watching the WWDC 2024 keynote live stream will let you find out the latest Apple event news as it's revealed during this year's developer conference. As WWDC 2024 rumors have teased, that means AI, AI and more AI.

From iOS 18 and a new Siri to the next versions of macOS, iPadOS and watchOS and visionOS, here's how to watch the WWDC 2024 live stream from anywhere.

How can I watch the WWDC 2024 keynote live stream?

The WWDC 2024 keynote is easily found on Apple's website, where the live stream will appear as we get closer to the 10 a.m. PT launch time on Monday June 10.

Apple posts the WWDC keynote livestream on its YouTube channel as well. You'll find a placeholder for the WWDC 2024 keynote livestream there at the moment and we've embedded the player above.

If you own an Apple TV or have a device like the iPhone which features Apple's TV app, you'll also be able to watch the WWDC 2024 keynote from that device. A keynote live stream will be available in the TV app.

When is the WWDC 2024 keynote?

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference is an annual get-together for the people that build the software that run on various Apple devices — everything from phones and tablets to watches and laptops. Apple typically uses the event to preview software releases coming out later in the year, so that developers can update existing apps and build new software that takes advantage of the coming features.

Typically, past WWDCs have included hardware announcements. However, this year's edition sounds like it will be mainly centered around AI and how iOS 18 implements AI features.

This year's edition of WWDC runs from June 10 to June 14. The event kicks off later Monday, June 10, with a keynote that begins at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET/6 p.m. BST.

What could Apple announce during the WWDC 2024 keynote?

While we don't expect to see new hardware at WWDC 2024, we believe it will be packed with a heavy focus on AI. The keynote should focus on software updates like iOS 18, iPadOS 18 and macOS 15.

iOS 18 and AI: Just prior to WWDC 2024, reports came out that Apple is teaming up with OpenAI to bring generative AI features to iOS 18. Samsung, Google and Microsoft are sprinting ahead with AI and Apple doesn't want to be left behind.

This might be a short-term partnership while Apple gets its bearings on AI, but it will open up the ChatGPT service to Apple users. It sounds like Apple's in-house AI models might not be ready for showtime yet.

Beyond that, Apple is supposed to have its own large language AI model, codenamed Ajax, in the works and is integrating that model into tons of features in iOS 18. This includes AI-generated emoji and photos, summaries of emails and webpages, auto-transcriptions of voice notes and more.

Siri 2.0: There are several AI features coming to iOS 18 like integration with iMessage but Siri is expected to see the biggest update. Siri is going to get a significant upgrade in terms of its smarts.



Siri 2.0 with AI is supposed to be allowed to tap into other apps for more commands. LLMs will be at the core at of Siri. Siri will be using generative AI to be more conversational and capable similar to how GPT-4o and Google's updated Gemini Live are starting to work. The virtual assistant will also be able to respond to more queries with a direct answer.

Other software previews: iOS 18 and AI has been the subject of most pre-WWDC rumors, but it won't be the only software on display. macOS and iPadOS are slated to get updates of their own.

Like iOS 18, iPadOS 18 is expected to integrate new AI features, we're sure many of the AI features in iOS 18 will trickle over to iPadOS. Outside of AI, the update may give the iPad a native calculator app.

The biggest changes coming to macOS 15 sound like they'll be visual with changes specifically in the settings app, Calculator, Notes and Safari. The calculator app is being tailored to appear more like the iOS version.

Like everything else, macOS 15 is expected to get some AI features mainly aimed at the Messages app and how the voice assistant integrates with it. Other than that, the guess is what California landmark will Apple name the new macOS update after.

When Apple launched watchOS 10, the smartwatch platform saw a major revamp. watchOS 11 probably won't be as substantial. At most, we're expecting a revamped workout UI and more data tracking like sleep tracking.

There are rumors of tvOS 18 updates, but it's been pretty light. A new Apple TV box was tipped but with the indication that no new hardware is coming, at best we're expecting a light update.