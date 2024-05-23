Forget Anker — this is my new favorite 3-in-1 MagSafe charger

In my never-ending quest to declutter my workspace, I’m always looking out for the best wireless chargers that have extraordinary utility and are compact in nature. That way, I can stow them in my backpack when I commute into the office or go on vacation.

Essentially, the fewer the wires and chargers I need to bring, the better. And you know what? The Lisen 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station checks off all the boxes.

What’s even more impressive is that the Lisen 3-in-1 is one of the cheapest MagSafe wireless chargers I’ve come across, beating out many of the Anker options I’ve found to be easy on the budget. Normally the Lisen 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station retails for $65, but it’s 48% off for a limited time on Amazon — with an additional $4 off clippable coupon. This brings the total cost down to under $30, which is unbelievable for a wireless charger that can charge an iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously.

Save yourself space, pesky wires, and an extra power adapter with the Lisen 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station. This compact wireless charger can simultaneously charge an iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch, while also folding to fit easily in a backpack or pocket.

First and foremost, the collapsible design of the Lisen 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station makes it much more compact than other MagSafe chargers I use. It’s so small that I can easily stick it in my pockets, or in a sleeve inside of my backpack. It’s able to condense because the Apple Watch charger stows away on the underside, which can then be removed when it’s time to use it.

Because the Lisen 3-in-1 is a MagSafe charger, I love how I can place my iPhone 15 Pro in landscape when charging to access StandBy Mode with iOS 17 — effectively turning my phone into a deskside digital picture frame when I’m in the office, or an alarm clock near my bedside. The MagSafe charger, which has a 15W speed, can actually be expanded from the base so it can properly hold the iPhone in portrait. It’s perfect for conference calls or the occasional FaceTime chat thanks to the hands-free experience.

Behind the MagSafe charger is another wireless charging pad specifically for AirPods, while the Apple Watch charger fastens to its side. The whole setup doesn’t take a lot of room on my work desk, and since there’s only one cable that powers everything, it means there are fewer wires snaking around my workstation. However, just know that it doesn’t come with a charging adapter, so I recommend getting a 30W adapter.

Even though it’s specifically meant for iPhones that support MagSafe, I’ve used many MagSafe cases on some of the best Android phones, like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, that allow me to use charge via the Lisen 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station. Other wireless earbuds that I use, like the Google Pixel Buds Pro, can charge on the other wireless charging pad — so Lisen’s charger still has practical use for other gadgets besides those from Apple.

I’ll admit, it’s one of the best MagSafe chargers I’ve come across recently, which is made better by the fact that it undercuts the competition on price.