Apple could be introducing new visual and security features with iOS 18 — here’s what we know

Recent leaks have revealed that iOS 18 could feature the ability to password-lock individual apps and improvements to existing Dark Mode settings when it's announced at WWDC later today.

The first piece of information, supplied by AppleInsider, indicates that iOS will allow users to lock apps on their iPhones and iPads. So far, the feature looks like it will be available on built-in apps like Safari, Mail and Messages, but hopefully it'll be available for any installed app. When the apps are locked, it’ll require either a Face ID or Touch ID scan, or a passcode, to launch the app.

This feature would build upon the current security features present in iOS 17 like locked notes or hidden albums in Photos, with it appearing that the apps would require a security check even if the phone itself had already been unlocked. One important detail that needs confirmation is if users can select separate passwords to their main one, as in the case of stolen passwords, this could impact how far a thief or snooper could get if they were trying to find more of your personal details.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The second leak was originally reported by MacRumors, and suggests that Apple will offer an API to developers that will allow third-party apps to support a new app icon tinting option when dark mode is enabled. This is likely linked to the recent report from Mark Gurman that stated that Apple would allow users to change the colors of app icons.

iOS 18 is likely to be a major upgrade, with Bloomberg's Mark Gurman calling it one of the biggest updates in Apple history. We have heard rumors about the major changes coming to Siri, including access to trigger functions inside your apps all from a simple voice command, and a host of other AI-enabled features to catch up with those offered by Samsung and Google. While these new rumored changes aren’t quite as ground-breaking as Apple's in-house AI is hoped to be, they add to what is already looking to be a smartphone game-changer.

We can't wait for the official start of WWDC later today, the event where all of these features will hopefully be confirmed. You can stay updated with what Apple announces for iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15 and more with our WWDC live blog, which will be running all day and breaking the news as it happens.

