Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold cameras just leaked — and it's underwhelming

The upcoming Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold has appeared in the Camera FV-5 app's device database, (via 91mobiles), which backs up some rumored details about the new foldable's cameras.

The database entry contains a lot of information, but let's focus on the key elements. The main rear camera of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold apparently takes 12MP photos, which we can assume is managed by pixel-binning (combining pixel data together while processing an image) with a 48MP sensor to improve the brightness of the resulting image, like the original Pixel Fold did. Also like the Pixel Fold, this camera has a wide f/1.7 aperture, and optical image stabilization for less shaky photo and video.

(Image credit: FGAE)

No other rear cameras are mentioned in Camera FV-5, but we can expect the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will at least use the same 10.8MP ultrawide camera and 10.8MP 5x telephoto camera as the Pixel Fold. Older rumors suggest an upgraded ultrawide camera sensor could be coming to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold though.

(Image credit: FGAE)

Meanwhile up front, we should see a 10MP camera with an f/2.2 aperture. You can't tell if this refers to the cover screen's front-facing camera or the inner display's camera from the certification. But with the Pixel Fold using a 9.5MP outer selfie camera and an 8MP inner selfie camera, this is a guaranteed upgrade wherever it happens to be.

Still a few secrets left

Compared to the volume of leaks for the other new Pixel phones, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold has remained quite mysterious. Google has already revealed the design of the new Pixel foldable with its square camera block design, and we've heard that it could also receive new enlarged displays, more RAM and a new Tensor G4 chip, plus new AI powers like phone call recording and automatic transcription. But three of the phone's expected five cameras remain unknown, as do its battery and charging specs, and if Google will keep the price the same as last year, or increase it like we just saw Samsung do with the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Fortunately, there's only a week to go until Made By Google on August 13th, where we will meet the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, as well as the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL for the first time officially. We may also see the unconfirmed Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2, as well as the official public launch of Android 15, all of which you can learn about in our linked news and rumor hubs.

