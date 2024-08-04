Launch day leaked for Apple's iPhone 16 series — and it could be sooner than last year's announcement

While September is traditionally when Apple releases its new iPhone models, the exact date remains up in the air. Now the latest rumor is that Apple could launch the iPhone 16 lineup on September 10.

That's according to a weekend report from CNMO Technology News, as spotted by Phone Arena. Adding credence to that is the fact that September 10 is a Tuesday, which is typically the day of the week that Apple holds its iPhone announcement events. Though the iPhone 14 did buck that trend back in 2022, with Apple holding its big event on Wednesday instead. All four models, including the iPhone 16 Ultra, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, are expected to go on sale starting September 20.

That being said, CNMO doesn't have a proven track record with these kinds of rumors, so we suggest you take that date with a grain of salt for now. But we do have some clues as to what to expect from Apple's new phones thanks to plenty of rumors on everything from the iPhone 16's battery capacities to design upgrades.

The vanilla iPhone 16 is rumored to come in seven color options — black, blue, pink, yellow, green, white, and purple — while the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max should come in rose/desert yellow, gray, space black, and white. Based on previous reports, the iPhone 16 Pro will be getting a much larger screen measuring 6.3 inches while the iPhone 16 Pro Max clocks in at 6.9 inches. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are said to be sticking with the current 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes. They could also keep the iPhone 15's aging 60Hz refresh rate as well, unfortunately. But all models are rumored to get thinner bezels around the display.

As for what's under the hood, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus should inherit the A17 Pro chip currently used by the iPhone 15 Pro models and run on 3-nanometer A18 chips. Meanwhile, the Pro models seem set to get more powerful versions of the A18 chip. Both the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max could also get an improved telephoto camera, with the iPhone 16 Pro tipped to adopt the tetraprism telephoto lens complete with 5x zoom capabilities.

Be sure to check out our iPhone 16 hub for all the latest rumors ahead of Apple's big announcement this fall.

