Google Pixel 9 Pro XL keys specs just leaked ahead of launch — what we know

We've not got long to wait until the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL gets officially shown off, but a new leak has shown off the phone in person and revealed at least one exciting upgrade.

Photos shared on the XDA Forums by user pourelle show what appears to be a Pixel 9 Pro XL demo unit (complete with a disguised Google badge on the back), plus a look at some internal specs via a diagnostics page. This page reveals that this particular Pixel 9 Pro XL contains 16GB RAM and 256GB of storage.

(Image credit: XDA Forums / pourelle)

The current Pixel 8 Pro features a respectable 12GB RAM, the most offered on a Pixel to date. It also comes in a default 128GB storage version, and a more expensive 256GB edition. So while we can't say for sure if this leak shows a default Pixel 9 Pro XL model or not, the fact that it's at least increasing its RAM capacity on one version is good news.

RAM is an important component for managing a smartphone's multitasking potential, so generally the more of it the better. However, we expect Google will be framing this as an AI-focused upgrade, as these features tend to be RAM-hungry too. The benefits of extra storage are obvious — there's more room for all your photos, files and apps.

(Image credit: XDA Forums / pourelle)

However, increased memory could also mean an increased price for users. Especially if the default storage gets increased to 256GB. We've already heard rumblings of this in Europe, where Pixel 9 prices could be increasing by €100 across the board.

A mightier modem too

Another upgrade revealed on the diagnostic page is a new modem. There's a mention of a "g5400c", which translates to the Exynos 5400 modem from Samsung, who helps Google build its Tensor-branded chips for Pixel devices.

The Exynos 5400 is sold as being faster than previous Samsung modems, such as the 5300 that can be found in the Pixel 8 series. We'd expect this particular upgrade to appear on all Pixel 9s, as Google's historically used the same chipset across all its flagship Pixels, which this year should be the Tensor G4.

The next Made by Google event is confirmed for August 13th, and Google's already teased the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold foldable, so it's pretty obvious what we're going to be getting at this event. But if you want to learn more about what could be appearing on these devices before then, we have rumor hubs for the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold that will tell you more.