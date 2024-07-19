Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold just got revealed — here’s what we know so far

Yesterday, Google took a stand against the countless Pixel 9 Pro leaks going on right now by giving us our first official glimpse at the phone. But that wasn’t the only phone Google unveiled, and a teaser for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold was released soon after — revealing the revamped design and confirming the name change.

If you haven’t paid much attention to rumors, this may come as something of a surprise. But for the past couple of months, word on the street has been that Google would be ditching the name “Pixel Fold 2” in favor of something more inline with its flagship non-folding phones.

Personally I think “Pixel 9 Pro Fold” is a mouthful, and I know I’m not alone in that assessment, but it is what it is.

Introducing the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold - YouTube Watch On

We don’t get to see the whole Pixel 9 Pro Fold in this teaser, but there are a number of design changes I can spot in its limited screen time. The phone actually looks a little narrower than the original Pixel Fold, which was notable for its shorter and wider design. But this time we may end up with a look closer to the OnePlus Open — and recent leaks seem to support this.

Which is a shame, because one of the things we noted in our original Pixel Fold review was that the wider design was a lot less claustrophobic than the likes of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series.

Other points of note include what seem to be thinner bezels on the interior and cover displays. That’s a very welcome change, since that was one of the things we didn’t like about the Pixel Fold. Well, that and all other flat-screen Pixels phones, which generally have very chunky bezels.

The rear camera array has also ditched the elongated camera bar in favor of a more soiree-ish design. If you look closely you can also see that there appear to be four camera lenses this year, compared to the Pixel Fold’s 3.

Get the top Amazon Prime Day deals right in your inbox: Sign up now! Receive the hottest deals and product recommendations alongside the biggest tech news from the Tom's Guide team straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sadly the rumors haven’t been very revealing about what camera hardware to expect, so there’s no telling what this fourth lens might be. Hopefully something useful, and not a low-resolution macro camera.

The teaser also confirms that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be unveiled on August 13, alongside the Pixel 9 Pro at the Made by Google event. No doubt they’ll be joined by the Pixel 9 and the Pixel 9 Pro XL. So we don’t have long to wait before we find out everything there is to know about all four phones.