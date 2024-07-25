Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold display specs leaked — and some big upgrades are coming

News
By
published

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold will look a lot like the Galaxy Z Fold 6

google pixel 9 pro fold teaser image with a white version of the foldable
(Image credit: Google)

Big changes are coming to the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and in particular its twin displays, says new information provided by leaker Kamila Wojciechowska and Android Authority.

The most noticeable of these changes will be the size of the screens, both inside and out. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Wojciechowska tells us, will have an 8-inch inner display and a 6.24-inch outer display. Compare that to last year's Pixel Fold, which has a 5.8-inch outer display and a 7.6-inch inner display.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

(Image credit: Android Authority)

The size increase, along with the altered resolutions (see the table below for precise numbers), shows the Pixel 9 Pro Fold moving from a short and wide design to a squarer one. This would make the Google foldable resemble other devices from our best foldable phones guide like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 or OnePlus Open.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Row 0 - Cell 0 Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold (alleged)Google Pixel Fold
Inner display size8.0-inch (147x141mm)7.6-inch (148x123mm)
Inner display resolution2,152 x 2,0762,208 x 1,840
Inner display refresh rate120Hz120Hz
Inner display pixel density (pixels per inch)374380
Inner display rated HDR brightness (nits)1,6001,000
Outer display size6.24-inch (64x145mm)5.8-inch (67x130mm)
Outer display resolution1,080 x 2,4241,080 x 2,092
Outer display refresh rate120Hz120Hz
Outer display pixel density (pixels per inch)425408
Outer display rated HDR brightness (nits)1,8001,200

Both of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's screens stick with the same 120Hz peak refresh rates we saw on the Pixel Fold. But the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's outer display has increased in pixel density, and its inner display decreased, compared to the older model as a result of the size alterations.

Google's also given the Pixel 9 Pro Fold a higher rated brightness too. It seems like the Actua display tech that debuted on the Pixel 8 series may be coming to a foldable for the first time this year.

While an actual launch for the Pixel 9 series seems like a needless formality in light of how much these phones have leaked, the August 13th Made by Google event has been confirmed as the day we'll be introduced to the new Pixels officially. If you're looking for a low-down on these new phones, then we have hubs on the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold as well as the non-foldable Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL for you to peruse.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Brand
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 243 deals
Filters
Arrow
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Our Review
1
Google Pixel 8 Pro - 128 GB
Verizon
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
(256GB)
Our Review
2
Samsung - Galaxy S24 Ultra...
Best Buy
View
Google Google Pixel 8a
(128GB Black)
3
Google Pixel 8a 128 GB,...
Walmart
$575
View
OnePlus 12
(512GB Black)
Our Review
4
OnePlus 12 512GB - Black -...
Back Market (US)
View
Google Pixel 8
5
Google Pixel 8
Tello
View
OnePlus 12
Our Review
6
OnePlus 12,16GB...
Amazon
$899.99
View
Google Google Pixel 8a
(128GB)
7
Google Pixel 8a Obsidian 128GB
Mint Mobile
View
Google Pixel 8
(128GB)
8
Google Pixel 8 128 GB in...
Visible
View
Google Pixel 8
(128GB)
9
Pixel 8 Hazel 128GB (Unlocked)
Google Store NA
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Our Review
10
Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB...
Samsung
$1,299.99
View
Load more deals
Richard Priday
Richard Priday
Assistant Phones Editor

Richard is based in London, covering news, reviews and how-tos for phones, tablets, gaming, and whatever else people need advice on. Following on from his MA in Magazine Journalism at the University of Sheffield, he's also written for WIRED U.K., The Register and Creative Bloq. When not at work, he's likely thinking about how to brew the perfect cup of specialty coffee.