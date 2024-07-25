Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold display specs leaked — and some big upgrades are coming

Big changes are coming to the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and in particular its twin displays, says new information provided by leaker Kamila Wojciechowska and Android Authority.

The most noticeable of these changes will be the size of the screens, both inside and out. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Wojciechowska tells us, will have an 8-inch inner display and a 6.24-inch outer display. Compare that to last year's Pixel Fold, which has a 5.8-inch outer display and a 7.6-inch inner display.

(Image credit: Android Authority)

The size increase, along with the altered resolutions (see the table below for precise numbers), shows the Pixel 9 Pro Fold moving from a short and wide design to a squarer one. This would make the Google foldable resemble other devices from our best foldable phones guide like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 or OnePlus Open.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold (alleged) Google Pixel Fold Inner display size 8.0-inch (147x141mm) 7.6-inch (148x123mm) Inner display resolution 2,152 x 2,076 2,208 x 1,840 Inner display refresh rate 120Hz 120Hz Inner display pixel density (pixels per inch) 374 380 Inner display rated HDR brightness (nits) 1,600 1,000 Outer display size 6.24-inch (64x145mm) 5.8-inch (67x130mm) Outer display resolution 1,080 x 2,424 1,080 x 2,092 Outer display refresh rate 120Hz 120Hz Outer display pixel density (pixels per inch) 425 408 Outer display rated HDR brightness (nits) 1,800 1,200

Both of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's screens stick with the same 120Hz peak refresh rates we saw on the Pixel Fold. But the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's outer display has increased in pixel density, and its inner display decreased, compared to the older model as a result of the size alterations.

Google's also given the Pixel 9 Pro Fold a higher rated brightness too. It seems like the Actua display tech that debuted on the Pixel 8 series may be coming to a foldable for the first time this year.

While an actual launch for the Pixel 9 series seems like a needless formality in light of how much these phones have leaked, the August 13th Made by Google event has been confirmed as the day we'll be introduced to the new Pixels officially. If you're looking for a low-down on these new phones, then we have hubs on the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold as well as the non-foldable Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL for you to peruse.

