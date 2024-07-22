Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL just leaked in new images — let’s take a gander

Last week, Google decided to get ahead of leaks and officially revealed images of the upcoming Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Weirdly, the company has yet to officially reveal the Pixel 9 or the Pixel 9 Pro XL, two phones that are also expected to launch during the August 13 Made by Google event.

Of course, beyond size, we shouldn't expect too many exterior differences between the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro XL. That said, a previous TikTok leak showed off the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL that outlines some strange differences. These include a matte rear for the XL version but a shinier back cover on the Pixel 9. And the sides were opposite as well with the XL featuring slick, shiny sides while the Pixel 9 had matte sides.

The latest leaked images shared by GSMArena don't clear things up either. We do get to see the claimed pink color that Pixel 9 owners can opt for, a common thread in Pixel 9 leaks. The latest leak comes from X-user Sudhanshu Ambhore.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: GSMAerna) Render of the Pixel 9 Pro XL in white (Image credit: GSMArena)

It's not clear from the images if the rear covers will be matte or sleek and shiny.

About the only thing we can confirm from the new images is that the Pixel 9 is expected to have one less camera than the Pixel 9 Pro and the 9 Pro XL. So expect the Pixel 9 Pro XL to have a telephoto zoom for sure. You can see the differences in the images with the Pixel 9 camera array looking thicker despite less hardware versus the slimmed down appearing array on the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Once again, we get to see the overhauled camera island, which is ditching the edge-to-edge bar format for a more pill looking shape.

This comes on the heels of another leak which purportedly showed a number internal specs for the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

These include 16GB or RAM in the 256GB storage capacity variant. It also revealed a stronger modem in the Exynos 5400 modem from Samsung. It's supposedly faster than the 5300 modem found in the Pixel 8 series.