Google Gemini just rolled out first new voice — what you need to know

It appears that Google has started to roll out a new voice for Google Gemini, although the voice is currently limited to Android.

Google Gemini originally launched with only one voice to read back responses to questions. However, during the Google I/O event, it was announced that Google planned to introduce several more natural-sounding voice options that customers could choose from.

According to a report from 9to5Google activating Google Gemini today reveals a brand new female voice. When listening to the two voice options the new voice is much more natural sounding when compared to the slightly robotic current voice.

However, the new voice only appears on Android phones, with the iOS and web client versions not having the option. It is also worth noting that there is currently no way to change the voice back in the settings — so be warned.

(Image credit: Future)

This move could help Google Gemini to compete with GPT -4o which recently showcased new voices for their AI. As such it isn’t surprising that Google is rushing to push out some new voices of its own. Apple is also bringing more natural voices to Siri with iOS 18.

It does appear that the new Gemini voices are still very much in the testing phase so we don’t know exactly when they will be available or how many options there will be. However, considering Google Assistant offers 12 options for different voices, it is likely to be around that number.

One reason that Google might be holding back the release of the new voices is to make sure they can't be mistaken for any other celebrity voice. Recently OpenAI got into legal troubles due to one of the voice options sound like Scarlett Johansson, who had refused to license her voice for the AI. This is especially prudent due to growing concerns among actors regarding how easy cloning voices has become.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Google Gemini might not be as powerful as its contemporaries, and its mobile app leaves a lot to be desired, but it is clear that Google is working to improve the AI and what it can do.

For more information on how Google's AI compares why not check out our Google vs ChatGPT review? We also have seven great prompts to try out on Google Gemini.