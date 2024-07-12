Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL just leaked in hands-on video — here’s your first look

We're a month out from the Made by Google event, and the leaks keep coming.

This time, a Ukrainian TikToker, Pixophone, has managed to get ahold of the forthcoming Google Pixel 9 and a Pixel 9 Pro XL. Surprisingly, they look different with apparently differing materials on the phones.

The influencer shared two videos of what appear to be prototype units (via YtechB), though possibly close to final with stickers attached indicating which phone is which.

Strangely, the paneling on the two phones is flipped. The Pixel 9 features a glossy rear panel with matte sides. Meanwhile, the 9 Pro XL has a matte finish on the rear and shiny side panels. It's weird and not a great look, so I hope it's not final.

We do get to see the camera arrays, which confirms a few things. First, we do get to see the new pill form of the camera setup, a departure from the edge-to-edge bar that previous Pixel phones have sported.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Pixophone) (Image credit: Pixophone) (Image credit: Pixophone) (Image credit: Pixophone)

The Pixel 9 was potentially rumored to be receiving a third camera but this video appears to only show a main camera and what's most likely an ultrawide lens. They might even have the same 50MP and 12MP sensors as the Pixel 8.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL looks to have the same main, ultrawide and telephoto lens that you would see on the Pixel 8 Pro. There are no rumored changes to the cameras so these might be the same 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide and 48MP 5x telephoto lenses that are currently on the 8 Pro.

There is a clear size difference between the phones with the Pixel 9 expected to feature a 6.24-inch screen while it's larger brethen should come with a 6.73-inch display. The in-between Pixel 9 Pro is rumored to have a 6.34-inch display for comparison.

The Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL should be joined by the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold when Google unveils the next generation of Pixel devices at their August event. And we should see the Pixel Watch 3, too.