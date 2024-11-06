Google Contacts could let you set emojis as a profile picture — here’s how

It appears that Google Contacts will be getting new options for profile images, including using emojis.

Google has recently been improving the customization of Google Contacts, for instance making it easier to add custom ringtones. A recent APK report from Android Authority's Assemble Debug has revealed that more customization options are on the way, specifically when it comes to a contact's profile picture.

Currently, it is possible to set a contact's photo using device images, Google Photos, or illustrations. However, according to the report, Google is adding two new options for users.

The first allows users to create their own monograms for contacts. Users will be able to select any two letters for the contact card and a background color and font. To do this users will simply need to tap the contact image circle, there's even an "inspire me" option that randomly sets the monogram.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There are some limitations, as you can only use two letters, which can be a bit limiting. However, there is a solution as the other new option allows you to use an emoji as the profile image. To do this all you need to do is tap the image circle and then select from the inbuilt emoji picker. While you can't change the color of the emoji, you can set it as dark/light and change the background color.

Google is looking to change a lot of its apps at the moment, with a recent update to Google Photo's streamlining how you share images with a new tab in the menu. Meanwhile, there are indications that Android 16 will be here much sooner than anticipated, which is a big change from Google's normal release schedule.

While this isn't the biggest change, it goes to show that Google is working to improve the overall usability of its features. There's a lot to be excited about in the coming month for anyone with one of the best Android phones, and with Black Friday now is a great time to grab one.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors