Target Black Friday deals live — 21 best early sales I’d add to my cart now

We always see a flood of great sales come November, but you don't have to wait until Black Friday to get started on your holiday shopping. Target is already slashing prices on toys, Lego sets, gaming and more ahead of the big day.

Right now you can save up to 30% on select Disney toys at Target, including Disney's Doorables lines of minifigures, which make the perfect stocking stuffers. Several Star Wars and Mario Lego sets are discounted as well. For the gamers in your life, Target is also slashing prices on refurbished PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch consoles.

You can check out my favorite Target deals below. Be sure to see our Target promo codes page for even more ways to save, not to mention our round-up of the best Black Friday deals you can snag right now

Editor's Choice

Disney toys: 30% off @ Target

Target is taking up to 30% off a selection of Disney toys. You'll find discounts on everything from Disney Doorables to themed sets from Frozen and more.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $27 @ Target

The Fire TV Stick 4K sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. It also offers Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button. Other features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd gen) review we called it a good streaming option, especially when on sale.

Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $169 @ Target

At $169 the Beats Studio Pro are a steal. Their sound is better than most at this price point; they fold up to be super compact; and Beats' new foam earcups makes them plenty comfortable. You also get active noise canceling and up to 40 hours of battery life.

Price check: $169 @ Amazon

Costway Walking Pad Under Desk Treadmill: was $509 now $189 @ Target

Don't you just hate when you're too busy to get those steps in during your workday? Well, now you can kill two birds with one stone when using this under desk treadmill. Simple to move and store, this treadmill that is essentially just a walking pad can be placed near your desk so you can still get your work done while walking. Its 7-layer non-slip running belt ensures your safety whether you're walking or jogging between the 0.6 and 3.8 MPH speed range.

LG 55" B4 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,099 @ Target

The LG B4 OLED comes in at the tail end of LG's 2024 TV lineup. But don't let that fool you, as the B4 proves to be a stellar option with a 120Hz refresh rate and all the gaming features you could ask for. The B4 leverages LG's new a8 processor for serious upscaling and picture performance, ensuring you get the best seat in the house in all things entertainment. Note: Amazon has it for $3 less.

Price check: $1,096 @ Amazon

Toys and Lego

Lego Star Wars Captain Rex Y-Wing Microfighter 75391: was $12 now $9 @ Target

This quick-build, microscale Lego Star Wars Y-wing toy is perfect for fans looking to create their own Star Wars: The Clone Wars adventures. The set includes a Captain Rex minifigure and a miniature version of the iconic Star Wars starfighter.

Lego Star Wars Clone Trooper & Battle Droid 75372: was $26 now $23

Re-create your favorite scenes from Star Wars: The Clone Wars scenes with this buildable action toy, featuring Lego clone trooper and battle droid figures, a speeder bike vehicle, accessories, and more.

Lego Friends 2024 Advent Calendar 42637: was $26 now $21 @ Target

This Lego Christmas countdown includes 24 characters, activities, and surprises behind every door, including several mini buildable sets.

Lego Super Mario Adventures 71439: was $49 now $39 @ Target

Build your own level in the style of Super Mario Bros. with this interactive Lego playset. It includes a Mario, Bowser Jr., Goomba and Yoshi toy figures as well as 3 environment builds, including a start pipe, question-mark block, and goal pole.

iPads and tablets

Amazon Fire HD 10": was $139 now $74 @ Target

An ideal tablet for a loved one or your kids, this 10-inch model is almost half-price and comes with 32GB of onboard storage. It's perfect for web browsing and watching video. It features a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 display, octa-core 2GHz CPU, 3GB of RAM, and 5MP front/rear cameras.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2021) 64GB + WI-FI: was $329 now $199 @ Target

In the market for an iPad? This 10.2-inch 2021 model has dropped to its lowest price ever at Target. Get the 64GB + Wi-Fi model for only $199 — a great savings of $105 compared to the normal list price of $329. It may not be the most powerful iPad on the market, but its A13 Bionic chipset is still easily performant enough to get you through daily computing tasks.

PS5 and gaming

Nintendo Switch OLED (Mario Red Edition): was $349 now $324 @ Target

The Nintendo Switch OLED is a refreshed version of the popular handheld/home console. It offers a gorgeous 7-inch OLED display, a wide adjustable stand, a wired LAN port in the dock, and a larger 64GB of internal storage. This limited-edition Mario Red version marks the launch of Super Mario Bros. Wonder and is currently on sale, just note that it's a manufacturer-refurbished model.

PS5 Slim: was $499 now $469 @ Target

The PS5 Slim is the same great console in a slimmer form factor and packs a larger 1TB SSD. The PS5 represents the pinnacle of Sony's gaming platform to date and offers a near-unbeatable library of must-play games. Just note that the sale is on a manufacturer-refurbished model.

Insten Charging Station for PS5 controllers: was $36 now $23 @ Target

Juice up your controllers quickly with this dual charger. It features high-speed USB-C charging that can get your PS5 controllers to a full charge in just 2.5 hours and an LED indicator to provide visuals for your controller’s charging status.

Home and apparel

Crock-Pot 4.5qt Slow Cooker: was $24 now $18 @ Target

If you're in the market for a simple, no-frills slow cooker, look no further than this Crock-Pot. With its 4.5 quart capacity, the Crock-pot is perfectly sized for feeding 5 or more people and is ideal for small family dinners and weekly meal prep. We're also loving this Ponderosa Green color.

MUK LUKS Suzanne Clog Slippers (Women's): was $34 now $22 @ Target

Don't walk around with cold feet all winter. These Muk Luks slippers are super soft, comfortable and will keep your toes toasty. Plus, they have a cozy faux fur lining.

Ninja Thirsti Drink System: was $149 now $99 @ Target

Save $40 right now on the Ninja Thirsti, which makes it a breeze to whip up flavored still and sparkling drinks at home. You can personalize the fizz, flavor and drink size, and it comes with a CO2 cylinder and variety of flavored water drops.

Costway 8” Memory Foam Mattress: was $659 now $292 @ Target

If you need a new mattress, this 8” memory foam mattress is a whopping 56% off. The memory foam is gel-infused and porous to help keep you cool, and offers medium firmness for a good balance between comfort and support.

Costway 5-piece Outdoor Patio Sectional: was $1,089 now $430 @ Target

Spend your leisure time lounging in comfort with this outdoor patio set that features one armless sofa, two corner sofas, one ottoman and one coffee table. Made of a solid steel structure, the outdoor furniture is sturdy and durable. The spacious seating is covered with padded cushions with removable and washable covers. All the pieces in this set can be arranged in various ways according to your different needs.

Computing and accessories

Razer Basilisk V3 Mouse: was $69 now $49 @ Target

The Razer Basilisk V3 is a gamer's dream — it's feels great in your hand and moves smoothly across your mousepad. You can now get this fantastic wired gaming mouse for under $50, with 11 programmable buttons and multiple RGB lighting zones.

Price check: $49 @ Amazon