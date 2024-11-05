Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra benchmark leak blows away the iPhone 16 Pro Max

When the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra launches next year, it will be a powerful smartphone, largely thanks to the recently announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.

And thanks to the latest benchmark leak, we can tell how powerful the phone might be.

The leak was shared by regular leaker Jukanlosreve on X. They posted a screenshot of a Geekbench result that they claimed was of the U.S. version of a Galaxy S25 Ultra. The screenshot reveals that the phone will come with at least 12GB of RAM and natively running Android 15 (via One UI)

As for the scores, the leak shows an impressive single-core result of 3,148 and a multi-core score of 10,236. Those big numbers blow the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra out of the water while besting the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max and its A18 Pro chipset.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs S24 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Phones Single Core Multicore Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 3,148 10,236 Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 3,400 8,341 Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 2,300 7,249

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is an excellent phone and was a massive improvement over the S24 Ultra in our comparisons, but it could fall a step behind Samsung's flagship if these benchmarks are accurate. As always, we must take the S25 Ultra benchmarks with a grain of salt.

One benchmark doesn't mean much

Typically, this is where we would tell you that one leaked benchmark only indicates that the S25 Ultra could be a powerful device. However, we have seen a few benchmarks leaked for the next-gen phone, giving us a range against which to compare.

Part of the problem is that Geekbench results can easily be faked, and screenshots even more so.

A previously leaked benchmark purported to be from the S25 Ultra revealed a lower — but still massive — single-core score of 3,011 and a lower multi-core score of 9,706. We can compare that against another benchmark leak that showed scores of 3,236 single-core and 10,0049 multi-core. However, that scoring was supposed to be tested on the OnePlus 13, which was recently launched in China.

The OnePlus 13 is sure to have far more RAM and a significantly bigger battery than the S25 Ultra, which could also alter performance and scores. We won't officially know how it will work until the flagship Chinese phone goes global next year when downgrades and alterations are sometimes made for non-China phone versions.

That all being said, in January 2025, when Samsung is expected to release the S25 Ultra, we'll be sure to put the flagship phone through our battery of tests to see how it stands up compared to the latest iPhone and these leaks.

