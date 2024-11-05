Own a Google Pixel? One of its best AI features is about to get even more useful

Google looks to be planning a major update for the Pixel Screenshot app, including a familiar Google Photos gesture.

In a recent APK Android Authority discovered a major update coming for the Pixel Screenshot app. This update includes some UI changes, as well as several new features that aim to make it easier than ever to select multiple screenshots, edit collections and add images from other apps.

Firstly, Google is testing out a new UI to make it easier to see all your screenshots. In the current version, users can press an arrow on the homepage to see all their screenshots. The new version replaces this with a layout option that lets you access all your screenshots from the home page. Another UI change found is support for a long tap and drag gesture to easily select multiple images, making it much faster than the current method.

Difference between the current Screenshot (left) and the possible new version (right) (Image credit: Android Authority)

Google is also working on two new shortcuts called Gallery and Camera. These shortcuts will reportedly allow users to quickly add images to the Screenshot app from their phone's app drawer, which was improved in a recent feature drop, or from the home screen. It should be noted that these shortcuts do exist on the current app, but Google is looking to make them more prominent by allowing access through the app icon on the home page.

Google is looking to make it easier to take multiple images from other apps and add them to the Pixel Screenshot app using the Android system share sheet. Finally, according to information found in the current version of the app, Google could offer users the option to interact with emails and phone numbers found in a screenshot and add them to their contacts.

These changes could help to make Google Screenshots (already one of the Pixel's best AI features) a much more useful app in a future update. As an aside, now would be a great time to grab a Pixel phone, especially with Black Friday on the horizon as many of the models are enjoying discounted pricing.

