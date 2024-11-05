Sharing images on Google Photos will be more streamlined in new update — here’s how

Google Photos has started to roll out a new update that changes how users access activity on shared albums.

Recently, Google has been working to change how Google Photos looks and functions, such as replacing the library tab with a collections tab. It seems that Google is now working to change how we use the social aspects of the app by removing the People icon. Currently located between the Plus tab and the profile avatar the icon offers several shortcuts for creating shared albums, the Memories Carousel and Conversations.

However, in the latest version of the app, spotted by 9to5 Google, this has been replaced with a bell icon. This icon shows off an Update feed that includes shared images, conversations, and links. The overflow menu in the top corner allows you to access Sharing Activity and Conversations. Oddly, it seems that this change is only occurring on Android devices.

(Image credit: 9 to 5 Google)

The addition of a bell icon isn't that surprising, as it's pretty common across Google apps, appearing in both Google Home and the Play Store. It is a bit surprising to see Google put Conversations in a less prominent position, but arguably it was one of the least used features considering the wealth of messaging apps available.

While changes to the UI are interesting, a lot is happening to Google Photos to help usability. One of the most obvious is the inclusion of Gemini AI, which includes a new Ask Photos feature. According to reports this feature will make it easier than ever to understand the context of your gallery. Gemini could also narrate your Google Photos Memories, meaning AI-generated memories with a generated narration that can, thankfully, be turned off.

Google is constantly working to improve its features, but the changes aren't always for everyone. If you're looking for something different then we have a list of the best Google Photos alternatives that might help. Either way, with Black Friday coming, there is no better time to grab one of the best Android phones.

