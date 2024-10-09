Google Messages is about to look very different — here's what's new

There's plenty of changes coming

Google Messages
(Image credit: Tada Images/Shutterstock)

It appears Google is working to add several changes to its Android Messages app in an effort to improve the overall user experience. 

This news comes from an APK breakdown by known source Assemble Debug, via Android Authority, who found the changes in the code for the current version of Google Messages. The first change is a redesign of how the chat bubbles appear, separating each message into an oval which clearly defines each new message. It will also be possible to tap on a person's profile image to see a bigger version of the image, but this won't work for profile images in group chats. 

The next change will see the Google Messages app show the name of the SIM card that the device is using to send the messages, making it much easier for anyone with a dual sim phone. Finally, it seems Google is improving the GIF menu in the Messages app. The current version of the app has users select hashtags to find relevant GIFs, but the APK revealed that the new version has separated them into categories. 

Google Messages changes found in the code

(Image credit: AssembleDebug / Android Authority)

Google has been working hard to improve the Message app in recent months. For instance, it was recently reported that Google Messages will no longer compress images sent through RCS messaging. Not only that, it appears that Google has implemented a feature that allows users to edit messages that have already been sent, which has been a hit on WhatsApp.

It isn't just the messaging app Google is working to fix, with the company adding changes to many of its services. For instance, Google recently released an update that allows users to sync their passwords between devices and platforms. We have also seen Google integrate new smart replies into Gmail that are crafted by the Gemini AI and will even appear on the iOS version.

Google is constantly working to improve its services and, while features found in APK teardowns do not necessarily always appear on devices, these all seem pretty likely to be added soon. 

If you are thinking of picking up a new phone to get the most out of Google's changes then it's worth it to check out some of the Prime Day phone deals live now

