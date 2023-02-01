So you want to know how to create a GIF in PhotoShop? Whether you pronounce it GIF or JIF, the animated image format isn't going anywhere. Despite having been around since 1987 (that’s older than me!), it’s still the favorite way for many of us to share our favorite memes and private jokes, whether you're messaging on one of the best phones or emailing on one of the best computers.

Some things just can’t be expressed in words, so it's understandable that you might want to create your own GIFs instead of using pre-made ones. Thankfully, it's pretty straightforward to make a GIF in Photoshop. So, whether you’re looking for likes in the group chat, looking to send a customized message to a loved one, or just want to know how to make motion images, here’s how to create a GIF in Photoshop.

How to create a GIF in Photoshop

1. Import the images you wish to turn into a GIF. Ensure they are all open as layers in the same canvas.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Select Window, then select Timeline.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Select Create Frame Animation.

(Image credit: Future)

4. Select the three lines menu in the right hand corner, then select Make Frames From Layers.

(Image credit: Future)

5. Click the dropdown just underneath the timeline and click Forever — this sets the GIF to loop indefinitely. Hit the space bar to play the GIF and make sure you're happy with it.

(Image credit: Future)

6. To export your GIF, select File, then click Export and choose Save For Web.

(Image credit: Future)

7. Select the Gif 128 Dithered preset.

(Image credit: Future)

There you go, easier than you would have thought right? My favorite will always be the Dramatic Chipmunk GIF but now you can make your own, feel free to have fun with it! You never know, one of your creations might end up going viral one day.

(Image credit: Future)

