Now is your last chance to grab these Prime Day phone Deals — epic savings on iPhone 16 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra and more

Amazon Prime Day is coming to a close, but there is still time to grab some of the great deals for many of the best phones.

The advantage of getting your phone through Amazon is that most devices are sold unlocked, so you can buy your phone and take it to the best phone carrier for your needs. Still, not every phone deal at Amazon involves an unlocked device—for example, you can buy the iPhone 16 series for just $0.01 via Boost Mobile and pay $65/month for unlimited talk, text, and data from the carrier.

So check out some of the best phone deals that you can currently grab. Just watch out — many of these deals will slowly disappear over the next few hours, so act quickly once you've made your pick.

Prime Day phone deals — iPhone mobile plan deals

iPhone 16: $0.01 w/ Boost mobile @ Amazon

With the Boost Mobile unlimited plan, you only need to pay a monthly installment of $65 for the iPhone 16. It's a pretty good deal, especially as this will open not only give you access to one of the best iPhones but also allow you the full Apple Intelligence experience. In our review of the iPhone 16 review, we praised the chip performance of the A18, and the improved camera performance and video support.

iPhone 16 Pro Max: $0.01 w/ Boost Mobile @ Amazon

If you're looking for a bit more power then Boost has the same deal as above with the iPhone 16 Pro Max. However, this deal will see you pay $81.66/month, which is more costly but you are paying for a far superior device. In our review of the iPhone 16 Pro Max, we praised everything from the battery life, camera control, audio mixing and the fantastically improved Siri.

Prime Day phone deals — Android phone deals

Galaxy Z Flip 6: was $1219 now $960 @ Amazon The Galaxy Z Flip 6 has seen its price cut by 21%, making it a great time to pick up Samsung's latest foldable. This phone combines all the latest Samsung features and Galaxy AI in a surprisingly small package. In our Galaxy Z Flip 6 review we praised the durable design, which is always a concern in foldable devices. We also loved the speedy performance, and low light camera performance.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: was $1,299 now $940 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is everything you could want in a modern Android smartphone. It has a stellar set of cameras, a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 12GB of RAM. Currently, the 256GB model has a whopping 28% discount, making it the perfect time to grab one. In our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review, we praised the phone's long battery life, bright screen and powerful performance. We also like the Ultra's Galaxy AI tools, which are intuitive to use and can help save you time.

Price check: $1,299 @ Best Buy

Motorola Razr Plus (2024): Was $999 now $759 @ Amazon Everyone loves a foldable, but they are pricey. However, you can grab this year's Motorola Razr Plus for a steal with 24% off. This phone comes with the Snapdragon 8s gen 3, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of memory. It's impressive for the price and a great deal. For more information, you can check out our Motorola Razr Plus (2024) review where we praised the redesigned screen, battery life and the snappy performance.

OnePlus Open: was $1,699 now $1,139 @ Amazon

You can check our OnePlus Open review for full details of why this phone's still our best foldable phone pick, but the lowdown is that it's a beautifully designed phone with generous specs, big and practical displays inside and out and a smart multi-tasking system. The price is the same for both the green and black versions, so take your pick! Note that you need to have a Prime membership to get the full discount. Non-members can instead buy the phone for $1,299, which is still a great offer.

Price check: $1,299 @ Best Buy

Google Pixel 8 Pro: was $999 now $745 @ Amazon

The Google Pixel 8 Pro remains a powerful piece of tech, even if Google offers newer models. The Tensor G3 still enables some compelling AI features, and you can pick up this phone at a 25% discount. In our Pixel 8 Pro review, we said it's a big leap for AI with a smarter, more human-sounding Google Assistant at the helm.

Price check: $899 @ Best Buy

Prime Day Phone Deals under $500

Google Pixel 8a: was $499 now $379 @ Amazon The Google Pixel 8a has seen its price drop by 24%, making this the perfect time to grab one as it has never been cheaper. While it might be classed as the cheaper alternative to the Pixel 8, there is no doubt that the Pixel 8a has several advantages, including a much-improved camera. This is a great time to grab one of Google's best affordable smartphones. In our Pixel 8a review we praised the several of the great AI features, the stylish matt design and the brighter screen.



Samsung Galaxy A35 5G: was $399 now $284 @ Amazon The Samsung Galaxy A35 combines an affordable cost with the Exynos 1380 chip, a 6.6-inch screen and a selection of decent cameras. You will also get access to features like Circle to Search and more, making it a powerful little piece of kit. In our hands-on review of the Galaxy A35 5G, we praised the wealth of camera features on offer, as well as the brightness and quality of the screen. Price check: $399 @ Best Buy

Moto G Stylus 5G (2023): was $399 now $213 @ Amazon

The Moto G Stylus is a solid choice for shoppers who want a phone where they can scribble notes with the help of a built-in stylus. And even though this is last year's model, the 47% discount makes the phone an even better bargain. In addition to the stylus, you'll get a bright display and a long-lasting battery. In our Moto G Stylus 5G review we praised the surprisingly good battery life and the clean-looking design.

OnePlus Nord N30 5G: was $299 now $229 @ Amazon

We ranked the OnePlus Nord N30 5G as the best phone under $300, and it just fell by another $50. In our OnePlus Nord N30 5G review, we praised its long battery life, 120Hz display and strong speakers. The camera performance isn't the best, but overall this is a good value if you're looking for an Android phone on the cheap.

How to find the best phone deals

Phone deals can be sporadic, and vary massively from device to device. Usually, we expect to see a price difference anywhere from $50 to $100 off most leading models. The most substantial savings usually occur during Amazon's Prime Day event. However, some do remain for a few days after the official ending.

Over the last few days, we have seen a lot of the best cheap phone prices drop quite substantially. We have even seen some of the flagship models available for lower prices. One of the best deals have seen comes from Boost's iPhone 16 offer, however, remember to pay attention to how long a contract is required.

In your search, you might come across some refurbished devices (marked as "Renewed"). These can be hit or miss, so approach them with caution. For our phone deals, we restrict recommendations to new phones.

In the meantime keep your eyes on our Amazon Prime Day live blog, which will tell you everything you need to know about any upcoming deals for tech, home appliances and more.