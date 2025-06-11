Live Updates just arrived on Android 16 — but it's not quite finished yet

Google has just released the stable version of Android 16 to supported Pixel devices, but it seems one of the main new features needs more time to reach its full potential.

Android 16 is an interesting update as it focuses more on improving the user experience over flashy new features. For instance, the update includes support for hearing aids with Bluetooth LE audio, stronger protection against threats to your device and a new Material 3 Design-based interface. However, that’s not to say there are no new features, as Google is also bringing users the long-awaited Live Update feature.

Live Updates was announced during the first beta for Android 16 and offers real-time updates for compatible apps, similarly to Apple’s Live Activities. For instance, if you order something from DoorDash, you’ll see where your food is in real time on your screen without having to open the app.

The issue is that the version of Live Updates we’re getting in this release is still a ways off from where it should be. As reported by Android Authority, Google’s rollout announcement indicates that Live Updates isn’t quite finished yet.

In the announcement, Google states that, “These live updates are starting with compatible ride-share and food delivery apps.” So, that means no using Live Updates with Google Maps or other navigation apps just yet, something that similar rival features like Apple's Live Activities offer.

On top of that, Live Updates offers notifications as to how far along the food you ordered is, with updates based on milestones like when the kitchen has your order or when it is in the hands of the driver. You will be able to see this as a progress bar for certain apps, but this has to be actively implemented by the developer. By default, these updates will look like every other notification, removing a large part of the feature's usefullness.

While Google has yet to specify when the final version of the feature will arrive, the announcement does include images that reveal what it will eventually look like. For instance, there’s the full-size view, with progress bar, for your lock screen and homescreen, as well as the ability to shrink it to a small widget in the top left corner. It’s a far cry from what we currently have, but hopefully we won’t have to wait too long.

On that note, it isn’t just Android 16 that’s dropping for the Pixel phones, as Google also recently launched the June Pixel drop. It’s a pretty big update, and includes a new Pixel VIP widget that’s tied to your contacts app and makes it easier to stay connected with your favorite people. On top of that, Pixel Studio is also getting the ability to create custom stickers for your phone and so much more.