Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 renders just revealed design and a big camera upgrade

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6's rumored updated design and one of its biggest hardware upgrades have been revealed in freshly-leaked images.

The evidence is a quartet of new, official-looking renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 provided by well-established leaker Evan "Evleaks" Blass. These images show the outer display mostly, both with the phone folded up and partly opened. But that doesn't stop us from gleaning info about what the phone has on the inside.

(Image credit: Evan Blass / X)

The image featuring a camera preview is the most interesting. In the bottom corner of the cover display, we can see a "2x" icon, which suggests the phone offers zoom of some sort. Looking to the other rumors we've heard, this would fit with the Galaxy Z Flip 6's main camera being increased from the Galaxy Z Flip 5's 12MP to 50MP in resolution. While the new foldable would still lack a proper telephoto camera, using a 50MP main camera would allow for a lossless in-sensor zoom like we see on the Galaxy S24.

(Image credit: Evan Blass / X)

In the other renders, we see familiar camera, alarm, health, weather, sleep and photo widgets on the cover display, which were introduced in this new form with the Galaxy Z Flip 5 last year easy access. We also see a wallpaper with a subtle "6" featured, in case you forgot which version of the Samsung flip foldable this was.

(Image credit: Evan Blass / X)

Moving to the frame, we can admire the phone's blue color, one of four colors tipped for the Galaxy Z Flip 6, with another three tipped to be offered exclusively from the Samsung store. We see that the camera surrounds match the frame, too, another subtle visual change that will help the Galaxy Z Flip 6 stand out from last year's model.

There's a Galaxy Unpacked event happening July 10th, and that's when we assume we're going to see the Galaxy Z Flip 6 debut. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 should be there too, but the star of the show is likely to be the new Galaxy Ring wearable that Samsung's been teasing since the start of the year. Expect to see the Galaxy Watch 7, a more premium Galaxy Watch Ultra and the new Galaxy Buds 3 earbuds too.

