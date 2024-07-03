Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 renders just revealed design and a big camera upgrade

News
By
published

A 50MP camera looks like a lock

An alleged Galaxy Z Flip 6 render
(Image credit: Evan Blass / X)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6's rumored updated design and one of its biggest hardware upgrades have been revealed in freshly-leaked images.

The evidence is a quartet of new, official-looking renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 provided by well-established leaker Evan "Evleaks" Blass. These images show the outer display mostly, both with the phone folded up and partly opened. But that doesn't stop us from gleaning info about what the phone has on the inside.

An alleged Galaxy Z Flip 6 render

(Image credit: Evan Blass / X)

The image featuring a camera preview is the most interesting. In the bottom corner of the cover display, we can see a "2x" icon, which suggests the phone offers zoom of some sort. Looking to the other rumors we've heard, this would fit with the Galaxy Z Flip 6's main camera being increased from the Galaxy Z Flip 5's 12MP to 50MP in resolution. While the new foldable would still lack a proper telephoto camera, using a 50MP main camera would allow for a lossless in-sensor zoom like we see on the Galaxy S24

An alleged Galaxy Z Flip 6 render

(Image credit: Evan Blass / X)

In the other renders, we see familiar camera, alarm, health, weather, sleep and photo widgets on the cover display, which were introduced in this new form with the Galaxy Z Flip 5 last year easy access. We also see a wallpaper with a subtle "6" featured, in case you forgot which version of the Samsung flip foldable this was.

An alleged Galaxy Z Flip 6 render

(Image credit: Evan Blass / X)

Moving to the frame, we can admire the phone's blue color, one of four colors tipped for the Galaxy Z Flip 6, with another three tipped to be offered exclusively from the Samsung store. We see that the camera surrounds match the frame, too, another subtle visual change that will help the Galaxy Z Flip 6 stand out from last year's model.

There's a Galaxy Unpacked event happening July 10th, and that's when we assume we're going to see the Galaxy Z Flip 6 debut. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 should be there too, but the star of the show is likely to be the new Galaxy Ring wearable that Samsung's been teasing since the start of the year. Expect to see the Galaxy Watch 7, a more premium Galaxy Watch Ultra and the new Galaxy Buds 3 earbuds too.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Brand
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 222 deals
Filters
Arrow
Google Pixel 8 Pro
(128GB)
Our Review
1
Google Pixel 8 Pro - Unlocked...
Amazon
$999
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
(256GB)
Our Review
2
Samsung - Galaxy S24 Ultra...
Best Buy
$1,299.99
View
Google Google Pixel 8a
(128GB Black)
3
Google Pixel 8a 128 GB,...
Walmart
$575
View
Google Pixel 8
4
Google Pixel 8
Tello
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
(128GB)
Our Review
5
Google Pixel 8 Pro 128 GB in...
Visible
View
Google Google Pixel 8a
(128GB)
6
Google Pixel 8a Obsidian 128GB
Mint Mobile
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Our Review
7
Google Pixel 8 Pro - 128 GB
AT&T Mobility
View
Google Pixel 8
8
Google Pixel 8 128 GB
Verizon Wireless
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Our Review
9
Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB...
Samsung
$1,419.99
View
OnePlus 12
Our Review
10
OnePlus 12,16GB...
Amazon
View
Load more deals
Richard Priday
Richard Priday
Assistant Phones Editor

Richard is based in London, covering news, reviews and how-tos for phones, tablets, gaming, and whatever else people need advice on. Following on from his MA in Magazine Journalism at the University of Sheffield, he's also written for WIRED U.K., The Register and Creative Bloq. When not at work, he's likely thinking about how to brew the perfect cup of specialty coffee.