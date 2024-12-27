New leak shows of potential new Galaxy S25 color — but no one can agree what it's called

A recent leak on social media has given us a new look at one of the Galaxy S25 Ultra's color options, however, there is some contention as to which one it is.

We have seen a fair bit of news about the potential colors for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. So far, we have heard that the S25 Ultra will come in Titanium Black, SilverBlue, Gray and WhiteSilver. There are also indications that exclusive online options will come in JetBlack, JadeGreen and PinkGold. However, we haven't seen what these colors might actually look like, but that looks to be changing.

S25 Ultra blue pic.twitter.com/aaPWBgdtIFDecember 26, 2024

In a recent post on social Media, known tipster Ice Universe revealed a single block of colors claiming it was the Titanium Blue option. However, the color itself has led to some confusion, with it appearing to some as being more gray than blue. This disparity has been noted, and commented upon, by another known source @jukanlosreve who comments that the color is actually the Titanium Gray option.

(Image credit: Ice Universe via Weibo)

Looking at the image myself, I would be more inclined to agree that this is the new Gray color instead. However, considering we have seen the Blue listed as "SilverBlue" it wouldn't surprise me if I was wrong. If Ice is correct then it raises the question of what the Gray color will look like — I suspect it would likely be more metallic-looking.

There's plenty to look forward to with the Galaxy S25 Ultra aside from the color options. For instance, all of the Galaxy S25 models will come with the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, which looks like it's going to be a real powerhouse. We have also recently seen a new leak that shows off a new curvier design. However, there is some bad news as there has been some indication that the new Samsung phones will see a price hike.

For the time being, we can't know for certain what the color plans are for the new phone. However, we don't have long to wait as several rumors have hinted at a January 22 launch date.

More from Tom's Guide