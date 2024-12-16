Samsung Galaxy S25 launch date just tipped by leaker — here's all the details

Anyone who follows the smartphone world knows that Samsung is developing the Galaxy S25 series. The company will likely launch a Galaxy S25, S25 Plus and S25 Ultra in early 2025. A new leak has narrowed the launch window, suggesting that Samsung will officially announce the Galaxy S25 smartphones on January 22 at the next Galaxy Unpacked event.

The leak comes from reliable tipster sondesix on X. The leaker says Samsung will launch the Galaxy S25 series in San Jose on January 22, at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. The leaked date feels a little more reliable because it comes packed with a time and place, but it's still a rumor until Samsung announces the event.

Samsung is expected to release the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus and S25 Ultra as usual. Additionally, the leaker says the firm will tease its upcoming XR headset, though they didn't specify what the headset would bring to the table. Thankfully, there have been some Samsung XR leaks already, so we have a decent idea of what to expect from the headset.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025📅 : January 22nd, 2025🕙 : 10 a.m. PT📍 : San Jose, CaliforniaDevices to be announced:• Galaxy S25• Galaxy S25+• Galaxy S25 Ultra• "Project "Moohan" XR headset teaser pic.twitter.com/EODr2h4A99December 14, 2024

Interestingly, the leaker didn't mention the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim, which we've heard rumors about for the last few weeks. With Apple allegedly working on an iPhone 17 Air, it would be logical for Samsung to want to release a slimmed-down version of its beloved phones, but perhaps the device isn't ready yet.

At the same time, rumors suggest that the Galaxy S25 Slim could be released in April or later. This would allow Samsung to shine a brighter spotlight on the device when the time is right.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra will likely get most of the attention at Samsung Unpacked, and we're hearing that the new flagship will feature a curvier design, a larger 6.9-inch display, a beefier 50MP ultrawide camera and possibly a variable aperture zoom. Plus, the Galaxy S25 Ultra should feature Qualcomm's powerful new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and get a host of new AI features along with One UI 7.

Based on the reliable source and previous rumors, we're confident that Samsung will reveal the Galaxy S25 series on January 22. However, things could change as the date approaches. Once the company officially announces its next Galaxy Unpacked event, we'll be sure to report it and cover the news as it happens.

