Bad Samsung news? One UI 7 rumor says beta is only coming to Galaxy S24 series

A leaker claims that Samsung is limiting which devices will have access to the One UI 7 beta.

We are currently waiting for the release of the Android 15-based One UI 7, which is expected to be released alongside the Galaxy S25. According to Samsung, the new update will include several enhanced AI features for more intuitive user experiences. OneUI 7 will also include a new design offering more personalization options.

In its own newsroom, Samsung has stated that the beta will first roll out for the Galaxy S24 in select markets, including the US and UK, which would indicate release on other models later down the line. However, a new social media post says that this might not be the case.

S24 series OneUI 7 beta 3 will release between 30th~6th (Can be +- 2 days).After beta 3 there'd be 2~3 more beta builds at max.S23/22/21/A series won't have any beta program.Stable rollout schedule will be announced at unpacked, 22nd Jan (most probably Feb 1st~2nd week).December 24, 2024

In a recent post on X user @FamilyTaes claims that the One UI 7 beta will not be coming to any other phone other than the Galaxy S24 series. That means that the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 may not have access to the beta. The same goes for the Galaxy A series, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6, though we would be surprised if those pricey foldable phones were left.

The post also goes on to say when we could expect the public, stable build to be released.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

@FamilyTaes states that there will be, at most, three beta builds of OneUI 7, with Samsung planning to announce the stable release during the next Galaxy Unpacked on January 22nd. This would then lead to a full rollout around the beginning of February. If accurate, this would be an odd move for Samsung, especially considering how delayed the Android 15 release has been.

While the rollout might be a bit strange, there is plenty to be excited about with the new update. So far we know that the new One UI 7 update will bring a new interface, as well as several new features. For instance, one report says that One UI 7 could get a very similar feature to Google's Audio Magic Eraser. Not only that, the new update will include several improved camera features, including an update to the much-loved Sketch to image feature.

Considering this new leak contradicts Samsung's reporting, it seems unlikely to be accurate. However, we will have to see what is announced in the coming weeks before Galaxy Unpacked.