Samsung Galaxy S25 leak shows alleged new, curvier design for Ultra and Plus

The Samsung Galaxy S25 launch is, if recent rumors are to be believed, just 34 days away. But that's not stopping the steady stream of leaks we've been seeing over the past few months, including today's alleged leak renders.

Coming from the extremely reliable Evan Blass, we now have front-facing renders of both the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and Plus models, shared via his private X account.

Here's the Ultra:

(Image credit: Evan Blass / X)

And here’s the Plus:

(Image credit: Evan Blass / X)

While there are two pictures of each, the UI of both the lock and home screens (presumably using One UI 7) remain pretty familiar to anyone who’s used a Samsung phone in the past few years.

But the frames themselves are of interest. They match up with recent leaks, showing more rounded edges than we’re used to with recent Samsung handsets, which should hopefully make them more comfortable to hold and a touch more stylish too.

There are no pictures of the back in this particular leak, but Blass himself has recently revealed a surprisingly expansive list of available colors for the three models expected in January.

As well as the images of the phones above, Blass posted an image showing the familiar X media takedown notice (“this image has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder”) with the caption “Confirmation,” implying that Samsung removed the leak due to its accuracy, something the company has done in previous years.

If it is indeed Samsung flexing its legal muscles, it feels a bit like shutting the stable door after the horse has bolted, though. At this point, it seems unlikely that the company will have any big surprises up its sleeve next month.

Barring an upgrade to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, Bixby taking on AI duties and a slightly larger display, the regular S25 looks set to receive only incremental updates over the S24. But would-be buyers of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could see big changes to the camera array alongside the speed and AI boost when it's presumably revealed at the next Galaxy Unpacked. The phone is tipped for “variable capabilities” on the telephoto lens, and a leap from 10MP to 50MP sensors on both the ultrawide and secondary telephoto lenses.