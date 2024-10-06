Google Pixel 9a rumors — everything we know so far

Google unveiled no fewer than four versions of the Pixel 9 back in August, but the Pixel 9a wasn’t among them.

That’s not unusual given that the ‘a’ version of Google’s Pixel handsets usually arrives later, but with even the cheapest Pixel 9 now costing the same $799 as the iPhone 16, for those on a budget, the Pixel 9a can’t come soon enough.

With the Pixel 8a topping our list of the best cheap smartphones, what can we expect its successor to bring to the table? Here’s everything we know so far about the Pixel 9a.

The last three Pixel ‘a’ devices have all been revealed in May at the annual Google I/O developers event.

But next year, it looks like Google has something different in mind. Android Headlines reports that pre-orders for the Pixel 9a will begin in the middle of March 2025, with the handset appearing on store shelves before the month is out.

The site claims that this will be a permanent schedule shift, rather than a one-off. And notably, it matches the change for the regular numbered Pixel phones which moved from their usual October release to an August one this year.

While it would be nice if the Pixel 9a maintained the same $499 price point as its predecessor, with the Pixel 9 range now starting at $799 (up $100 from the Pixel 8), it doesn’t feel hugely likely. Hopefully, it’ll be closer to $549 than to $599, but we’ll have to see.

Google Pixel 9a: Rumored design

The Pixel 9a will reportedly look rather different from its predecessor, with the midranger set to lose the iconic camera bar that’s been part of the design since the 6-series.

(Image credit: OnLeaks / Android Headlines)

As the leaked renders from Android Headlines and OnLeaks dotted throughout this article show, the dual-camera system is now contained within an oval on the left-hand side, flush with the backplate.

This was also echoed by an earlier leak, shared via ShrimpApplePro on X.

Pixel 9aSource: some random post on Facebook pic.twitter.com/y8jwaQM6Z8August 26, 2024

From the front, things look more familiar, with a hole-punch camera the only thing punctuating the screen which covers the whole area (albeit with a rather thick bezel).

The leaks also reveal the full dimensions of the device, which clocks in at 152.1 x 72.7 x 8.9mm. In other words, it’ll be a little taller and a touch thinner than the Pixel 8a, if the figures are confirmed.

As for colors, the leaks reveal Porcelain, Obsidian, Peony and Iris. That’s black, white, pink and bluey-purple in less flowery terms.

Google Pixel 9a: Rumored specs

(Image credit: OnLeaks / Android Headlines)

Like the recent Pixel 9, according to Android Authority, the Pixel 9a is expected to be powered by the same Tensor G4 chipset — albeit with a minor catch. While the processing grunt is expected to be the same, it won’t use the same Exynos Modem 5400, instead opting for the 5300 seen on the Pixel 8 series.

That’s likely a cost-saving exercise that’ll be invisible to most users, but given the 5400 is what powers the Pixel 9’s Satelite SOS feature, it means that the Pixel 9a will likely lose that potential lifesaver.

The other specs are, so far, a bit of a mystery. Android Authority believes that it will continue to start with 128GB of storage and maintain the 8GB RAM seen on its predecessor too. That would be a little disappointing since the Pixel 9 upped things to 12GB to better cope with the Gemini AI features, but given that the Pixel 8a held its own in the AI department, we shouldn’t be too concerned.

Android Headlines claims that the battery could “get a tad larger” than the 4,492mAh, but it doesn’t sound like we should be expecting a giant leap.

While the renders show a dual-camera array, we don’t yet know whether they will improve on the 64MP/13MP wide and ultrawide pairing that first appeared on the Pixel 7a. While the Pixel 8a takes great pictures for its price point, we hope that Google has plans to take things further in 2025.

Google Pixel 9a: Outlook

(Image credit: OnLeaks / Android Headlines)

Despite the expected earlier launch window, it remains early days for the Pixel 9a, and there are plenty of known unknowns — especially in the camera and battery departments.

But even if it’s a ‘steady-as-she-goes’ update, the Pixel ‘a’ series has always offered a great payoff between value and performance. As things stand, there’s no reason to believe this will be any different — assuming Google can still keep that price competitive in 2025.