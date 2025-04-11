I took over 100 macro photos with the Pixel 9a, iPhone 16e and Nothing Phone 3a Pro — here’s the winner

I’ve spent over a week testing out the new Pixel 9a, which comes with a brand new 48MP main camera paired with a 13MP ultrawide.

Given how the prior Pixel 8a has a 64MP main camera sensor, it would leave some people to believe it’s a ‘downgrade’ — but it’s not. In fact, I mentioned how it finally introduces a proper macro photography mode in my Pixel 9a review.

In order to test out how well this new mode performs, I’m pitting it against its closest rivals. This includes the iPhone 16e and Nothing Phone 3a Pro, along with last year’s Pixel 8a to give you an idea of how this new macro mode works.

Similar to other macro photo shoutouts my colleagues and I have done, like the Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. iPhone 16 Pro Max, I’ll be grading them in each of the following categories below to determine a winner.

Purple Osteospermum

Image 1 of 6 Pixel 9a (1x zoom) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Pixel 9a (2x zoom) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Pixel 8a (1x zoom) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16e (1x zoom) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Nothing Phone 3a Pro (3x zoom) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Nothing Phone 3a Pro (6x zoom) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

For this first set of macro photos of the purple flower, I wanted to get the same exact frame with each phone to show you the results when they’re identical. Overall, they all look pretty sharp with the exception of the Nothing Phone 3a Pro, which appears to underexpose the central part of the purple flower.

Out of the bunch, the Pixel 9a gets my vote for its well-balanced exposure and excellent details. Even though the Nothing Phone 3a Pro has a 6x zoom option, I found it tough finding the correct focus — whereas the Pixel 9a at 2x zoom looks even more crisp and sharp.

Winner: Pixel 9a

Yellow sunflower

Image 1 of 6 Pixel 9a (1x zoom) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Pixel 9a (2x zoom) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Pixel 8a (1x zoom) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16e (1x zoom) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Nothing Phone 3a Pro (3x zoom) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Nothing Phone 3a Pro (6x zoom) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

With the yellow sunflower, it’s evident that I can point the cameras of the Pixel 9a and Nothing Phone 3a Pro much closer than the other two phones — evident in the 2x and 6x zoom captures I got with them.

When I zoom into the middle part of the sunflower and inspect their details side-by-side, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro captures small details I don’t see. For example, I can better make out the thorny parts that make up the inner circle of the sunflower, along with the dew or sticky sap of the nectar hanging off the ends.

Winner: Nothing Phone 3a Pro

Red Gerbera Daisy

Image 1 of 6 Pixel 9a (1x zoom) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Pixel 9a (2x zoom) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Pixel 8a (1x zoom) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16e (1x zoom) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Nothing Phone 3a Pro (3x zoom) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Nothing Phone 3a Pro (6x zoom) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

When I look at all the 1x macro zoom photos from each camera (minus the Nothing Phone 3a Pro), the iPhone 16e has the best looking shot with its vibrant colors, wide dynamic range, and strong definition — especially in the middle of the flower. In fact, it has the same level of sharpness and detail as the Pixel 9a.

And while I’m able to get much closer with the Nothing Phone 3a Pro, finding the correct distance to get into focus is challenging. Even with its 6x macro zoom shot, I still think the iPhone 16e does better.

Winner: iPhone 16e

Yellow Daffodil

Image 1 of 7 Pixel 9a (1x zoom) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Pixel 9a (2x zoom) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Pixel 8a (1x zoom) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16e (1x zoom) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16e (2x zoom) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Nothing Phone 3a Pro (3x zoom) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Nothing Phone 3a Pro (6x zoom) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

These next set of macro photos really drive home the improvement Google has done with the Pixel 9a. All phones do an amazing job at capturing the yellow daffodil, which also helped that there wasn’t any wind or breeze at the time.

However, when it comes to capturing fine details as close as possible, it’s the Pixel 9a that wins in this conversation. At 2x macro zoom with the Pixel 9a, it does a better job of detailing the pollen stuck onto the flower than what the Nothing Phone 3a Pro does at 6x macro zoom.

Winner: Pixel 9a

Gerbera Daisy

Image 1 of 8 Pixel 9a (1x zoom) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Pixel 9a (2x zoom) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Pixel 8a (1x zoom) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Pixel 8a (2x zoom) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16e (1x zoom) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16e (2x zoom) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Nothing Phone 3a Pro (3x zoom) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Nothing Phone 3a Pro (6x zoom) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

With all four phones, I captured the gerbera daisy above at two different zoom levels: 1x and 2x with the Pixel 9a, Pixel 8a, and iPhone 16e. Meanwhile, they’re captured at 3x and 6x zoom with the Nothing Phone 3a Pro because those are the only zoom levels available.

They all manage to capture exquisite details, but the Pixel 9a at 2x macro zoom reveals more definition around the daisy. From the flower petals to the buds in the middle, the Pixel 9a does justice with this one.

Winner: Pixel 9a

Bay Leaf

Image 1 of 8 Pixel 9a (1x zoom) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Pixel 9a (2x zoom) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Pixel 8a (1x zoom) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Pixel 8a (2x zoom) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16e (1x zoom) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16e (2x zoom) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Nothing Phone 3a Pro (3x zoom) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Nothing Phone 3a Pro (6x zoom) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Due to the angle and shine of the bay leaf above, this one is a lot tougher to judge. Just as before, I shot the macro photos at 1x and 2x zoom with the Pixel 9a, Pixel 8a, and iPhone 16e — leaving the Nothing Phone 3a Pro at 3x and 6x zoom.

Surprisingly, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro struggles with this one, leaving it between the iPhone 16e and Pixel 9a in my opinion. When I zoom to the same areas with the 2x zoom macro photos, I can see just a little more of the bay leaf’s texture with the Pixel 9a. It’s not by much though.

Winner: Pixel 9a

Red Brick

Image 1 of 8 Pixel 9a (1x zoom) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Pixel 9a (2x zoom) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Pixel 8a (1x zoom) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Pixel 8a (2x zoom) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16e (1x zoom) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16e (2x zoom) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Nothing Phone 3a Pro (3x zoom) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Nothing Phone 3a Pro (6x zoom) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Since the wind had no effect on it whatsoever, getting the correct focus level with each phone was a cinch with this red brick. Naturally, I was able to get the closest with Pixel 9a and Nothing Phone 3a Pro.

I will say that despite not getting as close to them, the iPhone 16e captures a lot of the textures and small pieces of rock. Yet, it’s the Pixel 9a that comes out with the sharper image and better definition to make those small details noticeable.

Winner: Pixel 9a

Exposed Wooden Ring

Image 1 of 8 Pixel 9a (1x zoom) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Pixel 9a (2x zoom) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Pixel 8a (1x zoom) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Pixel 8a (2x zoom) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16e (1x zoom) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) iPhone 16e (2x zoom) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Nothing Phone 3a Pro (3x zoom) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Nothing Phone 3a Pro (6x zoom) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Just like the red brick, capturing the exposed wooden ring from this railing is a breeze because of the excellent lighting and the wind has no impact on the shot. When I look at the overall pictures, I think all of them capture the textures of the wood in great detail.

But when I crop into each shot, this is when the Pixel 9a’s 2x macro zoom capture truly shines because it beats out the iPhone 16e and Nothing Phone 3a Pro at retaining more definition. It might be hard to tell, but believe me when I say that there’s more from its shot when you zoom into the middle.

Winner: Pixel 9a

Banana Stem