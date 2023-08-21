Xbox Series X gets official console wraps, starting with Starfield — here’s where to buy them

Microsoft's releasing a new line of console wraps for the Xbox Series X, aiming to make it easier for players to customize their machines without shelling out for a separate limited edition console. Fittingly, one of the first in line is a sleek Starfield-themed console wrap for Bethesda's long-anticipated sci-fi RPG launching on September 6.

The name "console wrap" may call to mind those vinyl skins you peel and stick onto your console from Dbrand or Fishskyn. But that's not what these are. The console wraps are made with solid core panels that literally wrap around the Xbox Series X and secure with velcro.

That makes them much simpler to apply, as you don't have to worry about smoothing out air bubbles or lining up the wrap correctly. More importantly though, it's much easier to remove and replace with another wrap if you're looking for a change. Microsoft also notes the wraps won't impact the console's performance, as their design leaves the vents uncovered.

Starfield Xbox Series X Console Wrap (Starfield): $44.99 @ Microsoft Store

Explore far-off galaxies with an Xbox Series X that fits the part. This sleek Starfield-inspired console wrap makes your machine look like an on-board avionics module. It's available to preorder for $44.99 on Microsoft's online store with an October 18 release date.

Starfield Xbox Series X Console Wrap (Mineral Camo): $44.99 @ Microsoft Store

This blue and purple Xbox Series X console wrap makes a bold statement with Microsoft's signature woodland camo pattern. Preorder it now from Microsoft's online store for $44.99 ahead of its November 10 release date.

Starfield Xbox Series X Console Wrap (Arctic Camo): $44.99 @ Microsoft Store

Or you can opt to camouflage your Xbox Series X in Microsoft's signature woodland camo pattern with a more subdued, gray and white design. This console wrap is available to preorder for $44.99 on Microsoft's online store with a November 10 release date.

On Monday, Microsoft announced the line's first three designs, which are set to release this Fall: a grey and white option called Arctic Camo, a bolder Mineral Camo option featuring bright blues and purples, and the aforementioned Starfield-themed wrap.

"The Starfield-inspired console wrap reimagines your console as an on-board avionics module, powering you through your adventures," said Senior Design Director Monique Chatterjee in an Xbox Wire post. "Key internal console components are highlighted through outlined access panel and game-inspired graphics. Technical call outs detail actual console functionality, with an in-game twist."

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Pre-orders for all three are available now through the Microsoft Store. Arctic Camo and Mineral Camo will launch in the U.S. and Canada on November 10 for $44.99. Meanwhile, the Starfield console wrap goes live on October 18 and is also priced at $44.99.

These wraps appear to be Microsoft's answers to the removable console covers Sony has started offering for PlayStation 5 owners. If you're eager to dive into Starfield, check out our guide on how to preload Starfield today on PC and Xbox so that once the game is released, you can start playing right away instead of waiting for a lengthy download. With the caveat that PC gamers who want to order and play Starfield on Steam will have to wait until August 30 before they can pre-load the title.