Amazon Prime members get a classic PC game for free this month — here’s how to claim it

The summer months are typically a little slower for new video game releases. And while Baulder’s Gate 3 is currently keeping many players busy, now is also a good time to jump back into some older games you may have missed. So it's well-timed that Prime Gaming is offering a classic game for free to Amazon Prime subscribers.

If you’re unaware, Prime Gaming is one of the best Amazon Prime membership benefits and offers up a rotating selection of free games each month, as well as access to exclusive in-game items for popular online games such as Call of Duty Warzone and Overwatch 2.

Right now, Amazon Prime members can claim a free copy of Quake 4 on PC (via GoG.com). To claim your copy, just head over to the Prime Gaming hub, select Quake 4 from the "weekly game" section and follow the on-screen instructions. This freebie will be available until Thursday, September 14, but after you've claimed it, it is yours to keep. So grab it ASAP even if you’re just adding to your backlog for now.

Amazon Prime: for $139/year

Amazon Prime gives shoppers access to a whole host of benefits, Prime Gaming among them. Also included is free shipping on over 100 million products, plus access to additional services like Prime Video and Prime Music. You can pay an annual $139 fee or choose a monthly plan at $14.99.

Released in 2005, Quake 4 is a sci-fi shooter developed by Raven Software (a studio that now works on the Call of Duty franchise). It’s a direct sequel to the legendary Quake 2 (Quake 3 was entirely multiplayer-focused) and offers up a fast-paced campaign and a variety of classic online modes including Team Deathmatch and Capture the Flag.

In the single-player portion, you play as a Marine Corporal named Matthew Kane, a new member of the elite Rhino Squad tasked with leading the charge against an army of cyborg aliens known as the Strogg. Naturally, as a game that turns 18 years old in October, the visuals are rather dated now (Quake 4 launched the same year as the Xbox 360), but there’s still plenty of charm to be found in its recognizably Quake brand of shooting.

And Quake 4 is not the only free game you can claim on Prime Gaming right now. The excellent co-op FPS Payday 2 is also being offered for free until September 6. And if you’re looking for something a little less shooty, Farming Simulator 19 is another title that is completely free for Prime members. This relaxing sim game will be available until September 13.

Meanwhile, Amazon is also offering up a selection of excellent deals this week including money off must-play games and console accessories. And while none of these deals can quite compete with “free” they are definitely worth your attention.