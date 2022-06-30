WWE Money in the Bank 2022 live stream: How to watch online, card and more

We're watching the WWE Money in the Bank live streams online this weekend to see if the briefcase winners can show us any signs about the near-future of WWE. Earlier this year, we anticipated Cody Rhodes would win the men's MITB match, but his torn pec injury basically wipes that chance from the card.

Money In The Bank start time and date • Date: Saturday (July 2)

• Start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST

• Kickoff show time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. BST

Now, the men's Money in the Bank ladder match participants are Riddle, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Omos, Sheamus and Sami Zayn. All but Sheamus and Omos seem to have a puncher's chance. McIntyre could win and use the contract to get the main event of Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales. He's already expected to headline that event against Roman Reigns, and this could be the way we get there.

Riddle getting the briefcase would be a bit of a surprise, since he doesn't seem likely to win having just lost to Reigns on SmackDown Live. But if Randy Orton is able to heal up, this briefcase could be the catalyst for a program between RK-Bro. Sami Zayn wants direct ties to The Bloodline, and ownership of the briefcase could tie him to Reigns for the distant future. Rollins, though, seems like the best pick for our buck. TBA? Well, WWE just signed Logan Paul, so who knows.

The women's Money in the Bank ladder match is slightly less interesting. Becky Lynch is the easy pick, but we think it's time for Liv Morgan to get the chance to vault up the card. Our picks for the rest of the card are below.

Here's everything you need to watch the Money in the Bank live stream:

How to watch Money in the Bank live streams from anywhere on Earth

While Peacock is available all across the U.S. and the WWE Network is still the standard around the world, Money in the Bank live streams can get a bit confusing. You might want to check out a VPN if you can't watch with the service you normally use.

International audiences will be pretty jealous of U.S. audiences, which will save up to 50% by switching to Peacock (unless you get the no-ads tier at $9.99 per month).

Money in the Bank live streams in the U.S. are cheaper

The only place to watch Money in the Bank in the U.S. is with Peacock (opens in new tab). WWE Premium Live Events are in the $4.99 Peacock Premium tier; the $9.99 Peacock Premium Plus tier doesn't get you anything extra for this show. Peacock is now available on most of the best streaming devices.

There's no need to pay for the ad-free tier for WWE live events, as there are always ads in the live editions of Peacock programming.

(opens in new tab) In addition to the WWE live streams, Peacock (opens in new tab) also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

Money in the Bank live streams in the UK

Our friends in the United Kingdom will grab Money in the Bank live streams on the WWE Network (opens in new tab), for a higher price — closer to the $9.99 that Americans used to pay.

That said, don't expect this to last forever. Peacock is now touching down internationally, landing in the United Kingdom and Ireland recently. Who knows how soon the WWE content will filter over.

While those in the States pay less now, there is less content available — and the ad breaks are weird — so it's a monkey's paw situation on getting that discount.

Money in the Bank live streams in Australia

Money in the Bank begins at 10 a.m. AEST, though the kickoff show starts at 9 a.m. AEST.

Australia is still watching Money in the Bank streams on the WWE Network (opens in new tab).

Money in the Bank card

Our predicted winners are noted below

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Carmella for the Raw Women’s Championship

Prediction: Bianca Belair retains Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Lacey Evans vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Asuka vs. Shotzi vs. Becky Lynch

Prediction: Liv Morgan wins Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Natalya for the SmackDown Women’s Championship

Prediction: Ronda Rousey retains Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Omos vs. Sami Zayn vs. Riddle vs. TBA

Prediction: Seth Rollins wins The Usos vs. The Street Profits (c) for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships

Prediction: The Usos win Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship

