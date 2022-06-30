UFC 276 live stream: How to watch Adesanya vs Cannonier online, start time and card

This weekend you watch the UFC 276 live stream online to see if middleweight champ Israel Adesanya can make it six defenses in a row. And right before that, a big featherweight bout finds Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway go for a third time as the former defends his title.

UFC 276 time and date Date and Time: UFC 276 is Saturday (July 2)

UFC 276 main card: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. BST.

The early prelims began at 6 p.m. ET and the main prelims start at 8 p.m. ET.

Adesanya vs Cannonier main event time: Ring-walks are estimated for 12:30 a.m. ET / 9:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 a.m. BST — but they could always go on earlier.

The event is going to be live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium, in Singapore.

Watch in the US — ESPN Plus

Watch in the UK — BT Sport Box Office

Adesanya is expected to win because he's just that damn good. His challenger Jared Cannonier isn't to be taken lightly, but tell that to everyone betting against him. An upset would surprise, but it wouldn't be a truly shocking event. Fortunately, a match that's a bit closer is right before it.

In the co-main event, we have Volkanovski vs Holloway 3. Yes, the former won both of their previous two encounters, but neither was really an overwhelming win. So, they look to complete this trilogy and see if the one person who has a chance of blemishing the undefeated champ's record can actually do it.

As of the time of publishing DraftKings (opens in new tab) has Adesanya as the favorite at -450 (wager $450 to win $100), and Cannonier as underdog at +360 (wager $100 to win $360). Volkanovski is a less-clear favorite, at -200, while Holoway's at +170. O'Malley is also a favorite, at -300 to Munhoz's +250.

Here's everything you need to know about UFC 276 live streams, including the recent changes to the main card and prelims.

UFC 276 live streams: Get the PPV and a whole year of ESPN Plus

You're going to need ESPN Plus to watch UFC 276 live streams — and all the upcoming numbered UFC PPVS — so let's talk about the best deal to make this happen. You can get UFC 276 plus a year of ESPN Plus for $99.98, which is savings of $45 (ESPN Plus costs $69.99 per year and UFC 276 costs $74.99).

The main prelim fights are on both ABC and ESPN, so those who haven't subscribed to the latter yet can get a taste of it all for themselves, before forking out the cash.

ESPN is available on most cable packages, as well as two of the best streaming services: namely Sling TV (Orange) and FuboTV. ABC is not on Sling, but it is on Fubo.

UFC 276 Early Prelim fights start at 6:30 p.m. ET on UFC FightPass, which is $9.99 per month. Then, the higher-up set of prelim fights that start at 8 p.m. ET, on ESPN and ESPN Plus.

You're gonna need ESPN Plus for UFC 276. While UFC 276 live streams cost $74.99 (on top of ESPN Plus), new subscribers and those on current monthly plans can save $45 by getting UFC 276 and the annual ESPN Plus subscription for $99.98. That subscription will renew at $69.99 for your second year.

Sling TV: ESPN is available with the Sling TV Orange + Sports Extra combo package. This also gets you the MLB Network, ESPN U and much more.

How to watch UFC 276 in the UK and Australia

UFC 276 is another late-night affair for fight night fans in the UK — you'll likely watch Adesanya vs Cannonier start at approximately 5:30 a.m. BST (on Sunday morning) if you're tuning in live. It's live on BT Sport Box Office, where it costs £19.95. Prelims are on UFC Fight Pass.

Just a heads up, though, the UFC 276 live stream is not available via a web browser, but through apps on Now TV devices, PlayStations, Xbox, Apple TV and some Smart TVs.

In Australia, UFC 276 is live on Sunday at 12 p.m. AEST on Kayo, where it costs AU$54.95.

How to watch UFC 276 live streams in Canada

Our neighbors in the great white north will watch the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass, while the prelims are on TSN and RDS. UFC 276's main card is available on various providers, including BELL and Rogers.

UFC 276 fight card

Early prelims (6 p.m. ET) on UFC Fight Pass

Uriah Hall vs. André Muniz (Middleweights)

Jessica Eye vs. Maycee Barber (Flyweights)

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Julija Stoliarenko (Bantamweights)

Prelims (8 p.m. ET) on ABC and ESPN

Brad Riddell vs. Jalin Turner (Lightweights)

Ian Garry vs. Gabriel Green (Welterweights)

Jim Miller vs. Donald Cerrone (Welterweights)

Brad Tavares vs. Dricus du Plessis (Middleweights)

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN Plus)