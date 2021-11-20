Woah! Apple Watch SE just hit lowest price ever in Amazon Black Friday deal

If you're on the lookout for Black Friday deals and hoping to score a solid deal to get Apple's smartwatch, look no further. Wearables are one of the most popular items during Black Friday, and demand is particularly higher on all things Apple, so make sure to snatch yours fast before the stock runs out.

Right now, Amazon has the Apple Watch SE (GPS/44mm) on sale for $219. This deal takes 22% off the original price, saving you $60 in total. And that's also the lowest price we've ever seen on this particular configuration. The good news is that this offer applies to most color options, so you'll have plenty to choose from.

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's mid-tier smartwatch. It features the same chip found in the Apple Watch 5, but sports a bigger screen than the Apple Watch 3. It supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter.

Even with the recently released Apple Watch Series 7, the Apple Watch SE still remains one of the best smartwatches available. In fact, we previously recognized it in 2021 Tom's Guide Awards for Health and Fitness.

With this flagship wearable, you'll get the best of both worlds, thanks to its hybrid mix of the Apple Watch Series 5 and Series 4. This particular model offers a heart rate sensor, international emergency calling, fall detection and noise monitoring.

In our Apple Watch SE review, we were impressed with its sleek design and a responsive display with more apps than you can choose from. And although it lacks ECG and blood oxygen monitoring, we found Apple's mid-tier smartwatch to be a well-rounded device.

The Apple Watch SE has a plethora of customizable watch faces, NFC for mobile payments, and supports Apple's Family Setup, which lets you set up and manage an Apple Watch for your child or parent.

Overall, this deal is a great bargain. For 22% off, you'll get one of the best-performing wearables on the market. Just make sure to keep in mind that the stock isn't likely to last very long. If you want to browse through other sales, make sure to check out our roundup of some of the Apple Watch Black Friday deals right now.