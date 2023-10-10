When is Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie coming to streaming? Here’s what we know

Taylor Swift’s all-conquering The Eras Tour arrives in theaters this month in the form of the appropriately titled Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert movie. Filmed over three nights during Swift’s six-show sold-out run at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, it’s set to be the ultimate celebration of the biggest pop star on the planet (sorry, Beyonce!).

Swifties will be flocking to cinemas on October 13 for opening night, but there will be some benefits to streaming The Eras Tour movie at home. For starters, you’ll be able to avoid the screaming crowds and enjoy the three-hour-long show from the comfort of your own couch. Plus, you’ll have the ability to rewind and rewatch your favorite songs at will.

While Taylor Swift has adopted a theater-only strategy for the movie’s initial rollout, there’s no doubt that it’ll make its way online and onto at least one of the best streaming services eventually. So here’s everything we know right now about when you might be able to stream Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour online.

When will you be able to watch Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour online

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift has partnered with AMC Theaters to bring The Eras Tour concert exclusively to theaters from Friday (Oct. 13). The movie will not be available to watch online on this date either via subscription streaming services or digital platforms such as Amazon and Apple.

Curiously, The Eras Tour is only set to be shown in theaters on the weekend, with no showtimes currently available between Monday and Thursday. At present, there are listings up until the weekend of Friday, November 3, so we can safely presume that Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour won’t be available to watch online until after Sunday, Nov. 5 at the very earliest.

Swift herself is also set to play a run of Eras Tour shows at Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos stadium in Brazil between November 17 and November 19. And it’s possible that she could give us a clue as to exactly when the Eras Tour movie will be available to stream at home during those shows. After all, she’s got a track record of making hotly-anticipated announcements at Eras Tour shows.

However, based on pre-sale data the Eras Tour is set to be a box office hit, so it seems likely that its run in theaters will extend beyond early November. For that reason, there is a strong possibility that Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour won't be available to watch online until sometime in 2024. It could be released to coincide with her tour dates in Japan in early February.

Which streaming service will have Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour?

(Image credit: Credit: Photo by Fernando Leon/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

We suspect that Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie will first come to digital services before eventually making its way over to a major streaming service. Pinpointing which one is pretty tricky as Taylor Swift broke new ground by bypassing the major studios and instead partnering directly with AMC to distribute the concert movie.

This presumably means that when The Eras Tour is ready to make its debut on a streaming service a fierce bitting war is likely to break out as every service will want to be the place where the movie makes its streaming debut.

Swift also has a track record of working with different streaming services over her career. The 1989 World Tour movie was released exclusively on Apple Music (Apple TV Plus hadn’t launched at the time), although it’s no longer available to stream on the platform. Next up, the Reputation Tour movie launched on Netflix in 2018, as did her peak behind-the-curtain documentary, Miss Americana, in early 2020.

That same year, Swift also made a documentary for Disney Plus, the Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions. This saw her play through the entirety of her Grammy award-winning album in an imitation setting while offering insight into its creation.

So in summary, Taylor Swift appears to have, or at least has had, a relationship with many different streaming services over the years. The Eras Tour could conceivably appear on just about any one of them when it does eventually launch online. For now, if you really want to see Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour as soon as possible, it looks like you’re going to need to make a trip to your local movie theater this month.