What to watch in September 2023: 17 new TV shows and movies on Netflix, Prime Video and more

The fall TV season kicks off with new movies and shows to watch in September 2023! Netflix , Max , Disney Plus and the other best streaming services are all offering a ton of titles for you to binge (or savor) over the next month.

This month’s slate features the hotly-anticipated return of some series, including The Wheel of Time season 2, Virgin River season 5, The Morning Show season 3 and Welcome to Wrexham season 2. Plus, we're getting the final seasons of Sex Education and Disenchantment.

Several spinoffs of fan-favorites are coming this month, like the John Wick prequel The Continental, seniors finding love in The Golden Bachelor and The Boys' college companion Gen V.

Here’s our guide on what to watch in September 2023.

The Wheel of Time season 2 (Prime Video)

Amazon’s other epic fantasy series has a lot riding on it ahead of the second season. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power wasn’t as successful as its budget and background suggested. The company is certainly hoping the adaptation of Robert Jordan’s novels builds on a promising beginning.

Now that Rand (Josha Stradowski) has learned he’s the Dragon Reborn, he must grapple with his powers and his destiny. Moirane (Rosamund Pike) is determined to guide him, despite losing her sorcery. The other Two Rivers villagers are spread far and wide, each embarking on their own journeys. All will play a part in battling the Dark One, who hasn’t been defeated after all. - KW

Premieres Sept. 1 on Prime Video

Disenchantment season 5 (Netflix)

If you haven’t seen Disenchantment yet, it’s well worth watching, especially for fans of Matt Groening’s other animated shows (Futurama in particular). The show is irreverent and raunchy but also clever and rarely feels like it’s dragging. You don’t need to be a fan of animated TV shows to enjoy it, just a fan of comedies.

Starring Abbi Jacobson as Queen Bean, Nat Faxon as the aptly-named Elfo the elf and Eric Andre as Luci the demon, Disenchantment’s fifth season brings the story of Dreamland to a close. And if you’re like me, you’ll probably binge it in just one night. - MM

Premieres Sept. 1 on Netflix

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 (Paramount Plus)

Star Trek Lower Decks season 4 is set to deliver the same animated laugh-a-minute twist on classic Trek with a new set of intergalactic adventures. Mariner (Tawny Newsome), Boimler (Jack Quaid), Tendi (Noël Wells), and Rutherford (Eugene Cordero) are back for another round of silly space mishaps.

This time around, an unknown force is disrupting galactic peace in a big way, leaving trashed starships in its wake. But instead of getting involved, the crew of the USS Cerritos, along with newcomer Ensign T’Lyn (Gabrielle Ruiz), are tasked with holding things down and handling all their typical Starfleet duties. They’ll face off against kooky Trek enemies new and old, all while trying to stay out of trouble … and mostly failing, if we’re talking about Mariner. - BV

Premieres Sept. 7 on Paramount Plus

Virgin River season 5 (Netflix)

Baby on board … and in danger, on multiple fronts. Last we visited the small town of Virgin River, nurse practitioner Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and bar-owning boyfriend Jack (Martin Henderson) were expecting a little one. But Mel is experiencing a high-risk pregnancy and must make a difficult decision about her job. Things get even more stressful when the entire community is threatened by a devastating wildfire.

Elsewhere, Doc (Tim Matheson) and Hope (Annette O’Toole) are grappling with how their respective impairments are changing their identities. Still, there’s a silver lining on the horizon, as Preacher (Colin Lawrence) finds new love. - KW

Premieres Sept. 7 on Netflix

The Changeling (Apple TV Plus)

The Changeling starts out seeming like a fairy tale but quickly turns into a nightmare. Emmy Valentine (Clark Backo) travels to Brazil and meets an old woman by a lagoon. The woman grants Emmy three wishes and ties a string around her wrist, telling her that when it falls off all three wishes will come true.

Fast forward, and Emmy is married to Apollo Kagwa (LaKeith Stanfield) and they have their first child. But Apollo also cut the string from Emmy’s wrist in a moment of hubris. That’s a decision that will prove to be a terrible one, as after the birth of their child, everything goes horribly wrong. Fans of fantasy and horror alike won’t want to miss The Changeling. - MM

Premieres Sept. 8 on Apple TV Plus

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (AMC)

It's Norman Reedus's turn to helm a Walking Dead spin-off, and this sequel series is the perfect vehicle for Reedus to expand on fan-favorite character Daryl Dixon's story.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon finds the titular survivor having washed ashore in France, the origin of the zombie virus, with no idea how he got there. He'll try to piece together what happened as he struggles to find a way back home. Throughout his journey, he'll meet Isabelle (Clémence Poésy), a survivor who belongs to a religious group, and Quinn (Adam Nagaitis), the owner of Parisian nightclub Demimonde, both with their own dark secrets to unravel. - BV

Premieres Sept. 10 on AMC (via Sling or Fubo )

Episodes stream early on AMC Plus

Welcome to Wrexham season 2 (FX)

If you want to spoil yourself and find out everything coming to Welcome to Wrexham this season, check out our guide to season 2 . But if you prefer to let the drama unfold without knowing a thing, just trust me when I say you won’t want to miss a minute.

Welcome to Wrexham is a documentary that follows Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as they try to resurrect Welsh football (soccer) club Wrexham A.F.C. from the depths of the English league system and bring it back to relevance. And even if you somehow don’t fall in love with the team, you’ll fall in love with the town of Wrexham and its people, as they too strive for relevance in a post-Industrial U.K. that has left them behind. - MM

Premieres Sept. 12 on FX (via Sling or Fubo )

Episodes stream next day on Hulu (U.S.) and Disney Plus (rest of world)

The Morning Show season 3 (Apple TV Plus)

The pandemic screwed up a lot of industries, though broadcast news wasn’t one of them. Yet when The Morning Show returns for season 3, UBA and its A.M. centerpiece are in deep trouble. The company gets hacked, which threatens to put all their dirty laundry on display for the public to see. Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) is concerned that her personal life will be leaked, while Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) focuses on getting more of a say in the future of UBA. New cast member Jon Hamm plays a tech titan who might save the day — or bring about their downfall. - KW

Premieres Sept. 13 on Apple TV Plus

The Other Black Girl (Hulu)

The next binge-worthy mystery series coming to streaming is based on Zakiya Dalila Harris' 2021 best-selling novel of the same name. It stars Sinclair Daniel, who showed off her dramatic chops in Insidious: The Red Door, as an editorial assistant named Nella struggling with being the only Black employee at her company. So she’s understandably thrilled when another Black woman, Hazel (Ashleigh Murray), joins the team. The two bond over their shared experiences of isolation and marginalization in the workplace and become fast friends.

But as Hazel starts to climb the ranks, Nella learns that her new BFF may not be all that she seems. She begins to question whether Hazel may be sabotaging her career to get ahead, and discovers something sinister afoot. - AS

Premieres Sept. 13 on Hulu

Wilderness (Prime Video)

Based on B.E. Jones’ novel of the same name, Prime Video’s latest thriller series tells the story of a dream holiday that quickly turns into a living nightmare.

Jenna Coleman of Doctor Who fame and Oliver Jackson-Cohen, one of the recurring cast in Mike Flanagan’s horror series The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, play a British couple who seem to live a picture-perfect life. That is until Liv (Coleman) discovers Will (Jackson-Cohen) had an affair. Now the only thing on her mind? Revenge. She finds the perfect opportunity for it when Will proposes a trip to see America’s National Parks to give their relationship a fresh start. - AS

Premieres Sept. 15 on Prime Video

Love at First Sight (Netflix)

Strangers who meet cute on a plane is such a romantic comedy trope, yet we fall for it every single time. In the case of this film from Vanessa Caswill, it helps that the couple in question is played by the effervescent Haley Lu Richardson (White Lotus) and endearing Ben Hardy (Bohemian Rhapsody).

Hadley is a literature-loving American headed to her father’s wedding in London … until she misses her flight. After getting rebooked, she encounters British statistics student Oliver. Sparks fly on what ends up becoming one long, up-in-the-clouds date. But then they lose track of each other in customs — without exchanging numbers. - KW

Premieres Sept. 15 on Netflix

American Horror Story season 12 (FX)

The creepy anthology series returns with its 12th main season since 2011. American Horror Story: Delicate is based on Danielle Valentine's book Delicate Condition and follows an actress (Emma Roberts) who's ready to settle down and start a family after numerous failed IVF attempts. But something sinister seems to have her in its sights and seeks to prevent her from achieving her dream of motherhood.

This season introduces newcomers Kim Kardashian, Cara Delevingne, and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, and features the return of AHS mainstays Zachary Quinto and Billie Lourd. - BV

Premieres Sept. 20 on FX (via Sling or Fubo )

Episodes stream next day on Hulu

Sex Education season 4 (Netflix)

Time to graduate from Sex Education. When the fourth and final season of the British teen comedy kicks off, Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) are starting their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. It’s a far different world than Moordale Secondary, and while Eric simply wants to avoid being labeled a loser again, Otis is nervous about establishing his new clinic. Meanwhile, Maeve (Emma Mackey) is enjoying American life at Wallace University as she studies under author Thomas Molloy, played by Dan Levy of Schitt’s Creek. - KW

Premieres Sept. 21 on Netflix

The Continental (Peacock)

Fans of John Wick won’t want to miss this three-part limited series on Peacock. Starring Colin Woodell as Winston Scott (portrayed by Ian McShane in the John Wick movies), The Contentinal takes place in 1970s New York City as Winston takes over the hotel that will one day give Keanu Reeves safe haven on more than one occasion.

The show also stars Mel Gibson as Cormac, who runs The Continental at the beginning and Ayomide Adegun as Charon, the beloved concierge (the older version of whom was played by the late Lance Reddick in the movies). The show and Woodell both have big shoes to fill, but if the trailer is any indication, The Continental won’t lack any of the world-building — or violence — of the original films. - MM

Premieres Sept. 22 on Peacock

Castlevania: Nocturne (Netflix)

The animated adaptation of the Castlevania video game series continues with its fourth bloody installment. Against the backdrop of revolutionary France, Richter Belmont (Richard Armitage) takes up his family's mantle to battle a looming vampire menace. Though there’s no official synopsis just yet, the series is inspired by fan-favorite games Castlevania: Rondo of Blood and Castlevania: Symphony of the Night.

If the new series sticks closely to the games’ narratives, we’ll likely see Richter initially defeat Dracula (Graham McTavish) with the help of teen vampire hunter Maria Renard (Michelle Ruff) and Dracula's son Alucard (James Callis). That could see Richter falling under the dark spell of Shaft, a servant of Dracula, endangering the world he once saved. Either way, fans are in for a visceral time with a focus on demonic combat and adventuring, perfect for those who enjoyed the original titles. - BV

Premieres Sept. 28 on Netflix

The Golden Bachelor (ABC)

The roses are still red, but this Bachelor is golden. The spinoff of the long-running dating show features the first senior citizen lead in franchise history: 71-year-old widower Gerry Turner, a retired restaurateur who lives in a dream lake house in Indiana. He enjoys playing pickleball, cheering Chicago sports teams and barbecuing on the grill. He’s ready to find love again after losing his high school sweetheart after 43 years of marriage, and has the blessing of his two adult daughters. He’ll have a cast full of lovely ladies — golden girls, if you will — vying for a rose and his heart. - KW

Premieres Sept. 28 on ABC (via Sling or Fubo )

Episodes stream next day on Hulu

Gen V (Prime Video)

As if The Boys wasn’t enough superheroes-gone-bad drama for you, now Prime Video is giving you even more. Gen V is a spinoff that is set at Godolkin University, a special college built by Vought for aspiring young adult superheroes and takes place at the same time as the upcoming fourth season of The Boys.

Gen V stars an ensemble of budding “supes” led by Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair), who can bend blood to her will with alarming effects. While the show largely focuses on the kids and how they’re definitely not alright, there are some guest appearances from the flagship series, as well as plenty of the usual blood, guts and mayhem. If you like the original, the sequel seems like it will give you plenty more of the same. - MM

Premieres Sept. 29 on Prime Video

Other notable premieres to watch in September 2023

Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 4 (Sept. 1, Netflix)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 (Sept. 5, Bravo)

The Little Mermaid (Sept. 6, Disney Plus)

Selling the OC season 2 (Sept. 8, Netflix)

Fast X (Sept. 15, Peacock)

The Gold (Sept. 17, Paramount Plus)

Cassandro (Sept. 22, Prime Video)

Love Is Blind season 5 (Sept. 22, Netflix)

Survivor season 45 (Sept. 27, CBS)

Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake (Sept. 28, Max)

The Kardashians season 4 (Sept. 28, Hulu)