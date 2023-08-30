How to watch Wheel of Time season 2 online: Release date and time

Magic, monsters and mayhem are in store when you watch Wheel of Time season 2 online. Amazon's other big fantasy epic series (aside from Lord of the Rings) continues the tale adapted from Robert Jordan's bestselling books.

Wheel of Time season 2 start time, channel Wheel of Time season 2 premieres with three episodes on Friday, Sept. 1 at 12 a.m. ET on Prime Video.

The Wheel of Time season 2 is based on the second book, The Great Hunt, as well as some elements of the third novel, The Dragon Reborn. Humble farm boy Rand al’Thor (Josha Stradowski) has learned he is the Dragon Reborn, a dangerous figure destined to save the world … or break it. Though Rand thought he destroyed the Dark One at the end of season 1, evil is not gone from the world.

Desperate to protect him from the Dark One, the powerful sorceresses called Aes Sedai must reckon with his burgeoning power and encroaching madness. Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), the Aes Sedai who first found him, is now powerless to help either Rand or his young friends from the Two Rivers. As they scatter across the land, threats new and very old seek them out.

Here's everything to know about how to watch the Wheel of Time season 2 online. Scroll down for the trailer and cast list.

How to watch Wheel of Time anywhere online

How to watch Wheel of Time season 2 in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and elsewhere

In the U.S., viewers can watch The Wheel of Time season 2 premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, September 1 at 12 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. BST / 2 p.m. AEST.

Season 2 will premiere with three episodes. The remaining five will drop weekly on Fridays.

Wheel of Time is an Amazon Prime Video original.

The Wheel of Time season 2 trailer

The trailer for The Wheel of Time season 2 begins with Moiraine ominously talking about choices and consequences, as well as how they didn't defeat the Dark One — but set him free. Now, the forces of evil are marshalling against humanity, and Rand and his friends must hone their individual powers to fight back.

The Wheel of Time season 2 cast

The cast of The Wheel of Time season 2 is led by Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred, an Aes Sedai of the Blue Ajah.

At her side is Daniel Henney as al'Lan Mandragoran, Moiraine's Warder and companion

The other main players are the five young villagers from the Two Rivers who embark on a life-changing journey when they follow Moiraine:

Josha Stradowski is Rand al'Thor, a shepherd who turns out to be the Dragon Reborn

Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara, Wisdom of Emond's Field

Madeleine Madden as Egwene al'Vere, the mayor's daughter and Rand's love interest

Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, a blacksmith

Dónal Finn as Mat Cauthon, a gambler

They are joined in season 2 by Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand, the Daughter-Heir of Andor, and Ayoola Smart as Aviendha, a Maiden of the Spear from Aiel.

Other key figures include: