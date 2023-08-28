Adam Sandler is making big Netflix news with his new movie — here’s why

Adam Sandler's rollercoaster relationship with critics has taken a steep turn upward. The newest addition to his Netflix movie slate, tween-centric comedy You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, is a surprising slam dunk.

The movie has ousted Sandler's sports drama Hustle to become his highest-rated film on Rotten Tomatoes yet at a triumphant 95%. Even the acclaimed thriller Uncut Gems sits below it at a strong 91%. For an actor who’s been a Netflix cash cow but a critical punching bag, that's quite the accomplishment.

As we've seen in the past, Sandler's movies typically see success on the streamer even when they attract abysmal reviews. The Ridiculous 6 comes to mind, with its heinous 0% score. But despite the critical lashing it received, it became the most-watched movie in the history of Netflix (at the time) just 30 days after release. Not bad for a movie no one seemed to like.

So, what's all the hubbub surrounding You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah? What's it about? Is it actually worth watching? Here's a breakdown.

What is You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah about?

Based on Fiona Rosenbloom's YA novel of the same name, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah follows besties Stacy (Adam's daughter Sunny Sandler) and Lydia (Samantha Lorraine), who know exactly how they want their dream bat mitzvahs to go down. They’re ready to celebrate with an absolutely epic bash that they’ve meticulously planned from top to bottom.

But there’s drama afoot at Hebrew school. The girls’ shared crush on a boy named Andy Goldfarb (Dylan Hoffman) derails their plans for the perfect bat mitzvah in a disastrous way as they both vie for his affection. Cue a string of tween mishaps and giggles. Sandler stars as a supportive but weary dad alongside daughters Sunny and Sadie, with real-world wife Jackie Sandler as Lydia’s mother Gabi.

It’s all pretty funny given Sunny had her own massive bat mitzvah in the real world attended by guests like Jennifer Aniston and Taylor Lautner, an affair Stacy and Lydia would have been floored by.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah reviews: What critics and audience members say

(Image credit: Netflix)

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah's coming-of-age charm seems to be part of what's charmed critics so far, as well as Sunny Sandler's performance.

The movie is currently sitting at a 95% among critics and a 67% among audience members.

"Adam Sandler’s daughter Sunny — the clear belle of the ball — quickly dampens the 'nepo baby' asides with her winning, natural performance in a familiar but very nicely done coming-of-age story," gushes CNN's Brian Lowry.

Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun-Times writes, "A comedy blessed with cultural weight."

At ABC News , Peter Travers was unexpectedly kind, writing "It's basically a pricey home movie that lets Adam Sandler spotlight his wife and two daughters. It's also an unexpectedly sweet and sassy surprise. Dynamo Sunny Sandler, his youngest, gives nepotism a good name as a Jewish girl on the cusp of womanhood."

Audience reviews range from one-star ratings to enthusiastic five-star accolades.

C E says, "This movie was exceptional," while Dayne R called it a "tough watch to get through" that's "not funny at all and too predictable at times."