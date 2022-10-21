West Ham vs Bournemouth live stream and how to watch Premier League game online

The West Ham vs Bournemouth live stream will reveal how Gary O’Neil’s side react to the first defeat under his leadership as they take on West Ham at the London Stadium — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

West Ham vs Bournemouth live stream date, time, channels The West Ham vs Bournemouth live stream takes place Monday, October 24.

► Time 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 6 a.m. AEDT (Oct. 25)

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling (opens in new tab)

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

Just as West Ham seemed to be picking up steam, a draw to Southampton and a loss to Liverpool has halted their momentum. Had Jarrod Bowen scored his penalty at Anfield, the league table would not look that different but the mood would be vastly better. Considering the squad, stadium, and recent league finishes, anything other than European football would be a disappointing season for the Hammers and leave them fearing for the future of stars like Declan Rice. Although the Hammers have only conceded twelve goals (the same as third-place Tottenham) they have not really found their scoring touch this season with just 10 chances converted. Maxwell Cornet, who managed to score nine goals in a poor Burnley side last season, could alleviate some of this bluntness but he is sadly still injured.

Even after a surprising home loss to South coast rivals Southampton, Bournemouth are handily placed in 11th. Undefeated in their last three away games, the Cherries will be hoping to continue that run at the Olympic Stadium. Despite the poor result in the derby, Gary O’Neil’s men can take heart that they enjoyed more of the ball and didn’t struggle to create chances, taking 15 shots during the match. O’Neil has been helped by a relatively healthy squad with only defender Lloyd Kelly and midfielder David Brooks unavailable. Even though they are already four points clear of the relegation zone at this early stage of the season, with a club takeover in the works, Bournemouth’s objective this season is simply to stay up by any means necessary.

The last meeting between these two sides at the London Stadium saw Bournemouth grab an incredible 5-3 away win. In fact these two sides regularly serve up exciting games with an average of four goals a match. This is a great omen for a dramatic encounter, making the West Ham vs Bournemouth live stream a compelling watch.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action this weekend by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams hub.

How to watch the West Ham vs Bournemouth live stream wherever you are

The West Ham vs Bournemouth live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

(opens in new tab) Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to USA or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan (opens in new tab)

How to watch the West Ham vs Bournemouth live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the West Ham vs Bournemouth live stream on USA and on the NBC Sports (opens in new tab) website with a valid login. USA is available with a cable TV package.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV (opens in new tab). The Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the West Ham vs Bournemouth live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab) offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA.

(opens in new tab) If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA.

How to watch the West Ham vs Bournemouth live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the West Ham vs Bournemouth live stream on Fubo.TV (opens in new tab), the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeInSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the West Ham vs Bournemouth live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports (opens in new tab) has the West Ham vs Bournemouth live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Premier League.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass (opens in new tab) is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports (opens in new tab) streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the West Ham vs Bournemouth live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the West Ham vs Bournemouth live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the West Ham vs Bournemouth live stream on Optus Sport (opens in new tab), which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the West Ham vs Bournemouth live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the West Ham vs Bournemouth live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).