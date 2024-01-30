West Ham vs Bournemouth live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The West Ham vs Bournemouth live stream could see Kalvin Phillips make his debut for the Hammers — and you can watch it live from anywhere with a VPN .

West Ham vs Bournemouth live stream, Date, Time, Channels The West Ham vs Bournemouth live stream takes place on Thursday, February 1.

► Time: 7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT / 6:30 a.m. AEDT (Feb. 2)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

It’s been a slow January transfer window across the league with only a small handful of deals made over the last few weeks. One of the few high-profile signings has been the arrival of Man City’s Kalvin Phillips at West Ham. The England international and former Leeds player could make his first appearance in the claret and blue of West Ham as they take on Bournemouth at the London Stadium. Phillip’s arrival is well-timed as the 6th-placed Irons need a boost after back-to-back draws against Brighton and Sheffield Utd.

Bournemouth’s winter momentum has been halted following two defeats in a row. But these results won’t be troubling the Cherries as they came against elite sides in Tottenham and Liverpool. A 5-0 thrashing of Swansea in the FA Cup picked up the mood, and after struggling at the start of the season, Bournemouth are now looking up the table with a top-half finish potentially within their grasp.

When Bournemouth welcomed West Ham to the Vitality Stadium earlier this season the game finished as a 1-1 draw, but neither team will want to settle for just a point this time around. Make sure you don’t miss the West Ham vs Bournemouth live stream to see how this EPL game plays out.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams hub.

How to watch the West Ham vs Bournemouth live stream wherever you are

The West Ham vs Bournemouth live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling TV or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the West Ham vs Bournemouth live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the West Ham vs Bournemouth live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads.).

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the West Ham vs Bournemouth live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the West Ham vs Bournemouth live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TNT Sports — the rebranded name of what was BT Sport last season — has the West Ham vs Bournemouth live stream in the U.K..

You can get it by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £29.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus — a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the West Ham vs Bournemouth live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the West Ham vs Bournemouth live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the West Ham vs Bournemouth live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to make it look as if their streaming device is back in the great white north.

How to watch the West Ham vs Bournemouth live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the West Ham vs Bournemouth live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the West Ham vs Bournemouth live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the West Ham vs Bournemouth live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.